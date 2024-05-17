John Barbo to coach Eagles boys varsity basketball team

May 17—Basketball runs deep with the Barbo family.

Nancy Barbo was inducted into the Ashtabula County Basketball Foundation in 2023 for coaching the Geneva girls team. She posted a 341-148 record in 22 years as head coach, and earned conference, sectional and district championships along the way.

Luke Barbo, Nancy and John Barbo's son, posted Division II All-Ohio honors during the 2023-24 winter season.

Now, John Barbo has jumped into the coaching fray.

He was approved as the next Eagles' varsity boys basketball coach. Barbo takes over for Eric Bowser, who resigned at the end of the season. Bowser was voted by the county coaches as the 2023-24 Ashtabula County Boys Basketball Coach of the Year.

Barbo has been a part of the Geneva Community for more than 25 years as a resident and teacher. He has been coaching basketball for roughly 25 years in many different roles.

"It's a good fit for me and the program," said Barbo, was an assistant coach at Geneva last season. "I know their strengths and weaknesses."

Geneva High School Principal Michael King said Barbo has the attributes the school was looking for in a coach.

"Coach Barbo not only has strong ties to Geneva, but he also knows what it means to be an Eagle and has the leadership qualities needed for this position," King said. "In terms of coaching basketball, coach Barbo has an unmatched basketball IQ, he knows not only the game, but player development, strategy and team dynamics."

An AP biology, chemistry and forensic science teacher at Geneva and president of the Geneva city council, Barbo is very familiar with the players.

"I coached this group for several years and look forward to continuing to be a part of their basketball experience," he said.

The Eagles finished 15-8 overall, 9-5 in the Chagrin Valley Conference Lake Division last season.

They lost to Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 78-61 in a Division II sectional final tournament game.

"We return most of the team," Barbo said. "It's hard to replace a player like Luke Smith, but with the guys coming back and upcoming players, we feel we have guys who know the game."

Barbo said he doesn't plan on changing much with schemes.

"A lot of our kids play fall sports," he said. "We want to be an uptempo basketball team, try to push the ball in transition and get relatively quick shots and continue to play solid defense."

Barbo said summer is a crucial time period.

"We plan on participating in the Perry Summer League, which are Mondays in June, and two or three basketball shootouts and have open gyms," he said. "Summer is about development, focusing on strengths, fundamentals and shooting."

Geneva will also host a summer youth camp from June 17-19.

"This is a great opportunity for our young players to work on their skills, and most importantly, have a lot of fun with our coaches and varsity players," Barbo said. "Successful high school programs begin in the elementary schools, so we're hoping for a great turnout."

Bobby McQuoid is slated to return as the Eagles JV coach.

Barbo also taps into Nancy's knowledge of the game.

"She had a good run, and I definitely learned a lot from her," he said. "We still watch film together. She's really been vital. I count on her quite a bit."

The Eagles have a football season to go through, and Luke Barbo figures prominently in Geneva's plans.

Barbo has coached the Eagles freshman football team in the past.

But once the gridiron season is complete, he is looking forward to seeing what the basketball squad can attain.

"I'm blessed to have the opportunity to coach this extraordinary group of young men," he said.

"They have a year left, and I'm going to enjoy every minute of it. The goal for them is to have an enjoyable, fun and successful season."