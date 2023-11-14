John Adams' drum goes home to Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y.

John Adams bangs his bass drum while seated in the bleachers in the first inning, June 2, 2016, at Progressive Field, in Cleveland.

While the Cleveland Guardians began to look to the future in hiring a new manager in Stephen Vogt, the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., honored a sliver of the team’s past.

The drum the late John Adams used to beat to rally the team and crowd has landed at the museum, according to a social media post from the team.

Adams was best known for carting that drum to bleacher seats for more than 3,700 games, a ritual that began in the summer of 1973, according to reports, becoming a fixture.

A brass-plated replica of John Adams' bass drum sits atop the iconic Guardians fan's bleacher seat in Heritage Park at Progressive Field.

His efforts were so integral to organizational identity he landed a place in the Guardians Distinguished Hall of Fame as a contributor and on several occasions even had celebrity drummers such at Akron’s Patrick Carney, drummer for the Black Keys, fill the void.

The team placed a bronzed drum and his bleacher seat at Heritage Park in Progressive Field, the team’s hall of fame area located in the center field area of the ballpark.

The real drum will be displayed in Cooperstown in the “near future,” according to the post.

Adams died this past January.

A new plaque honoring the late John Adams can be found in Heritage Park at Progressive Field. Adams drummed at nearly every Cleveland baseball game from Aug. 24, 1973, through the 2019 season.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Cleveland Guardians: John Adams' drum heads to Baseball Hall of Fame