Johannus Monday named to SEC All-Tournament Team

Tennessee senior Johannus Monday was named to the Southeastern Conference All-Tournament Team.

Monday recorded two victories during the SEC Tournament.

He defeated Florida’s Jeremy Jin, 6-2, 7-5, in the tournament singles quarterfinals. Jin entered the SEC Tournament ranked No. 52 in the nation.

Monday also won in the semifinals, defeating No. 15 Toby Samuel of South Carolina, 6-1, 6-3.

Monday went 17-1 against top ranked opponents during the 2023-24 season, He is also 23-2 in dual matches.

Monday and Angel Diaz also defeated Florida’s Aidan Kim and Nate Bonetto, 6-1, in doubles competition.

Tennessee awaits its NCAA Tournament seeding during the selection show on April 29. The show will be streamed on NCAA.com at 6 p.m. EDT.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire