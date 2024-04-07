Johannesburg-Lewiston's Jayden Marlatt capping career as 3-sport athlete filled with honors, trophies

Apr. 7—JOHANNESBURG — It won't be hard for Jayden Marlatt to remember opening day on the softball field from any of her four years at Johannesburg-Lewiston.

As a freshman, she missed the opener due to needing to quarantine. Her sophomore and junior years started on the road because the Cardinals' field was under construction.

This season the Cardinals will open up — weather permitting — on their brand-new field, hosting Mio on Monday. Marlatt is slated to be the starting pitcher again and add to her school record collection.

While Johannesburg-Lewiston is looking forward to playing on the Cards' new diamond, Marlatt and her teammates have high hopes of finishing the season almost 200 miles south. They're looking to get back to Michigan State University — the site of the Division 4 semifinals and state championship finals.

The Cardinals have had their sights on that goal since they fell 4-2 to Mendon in last year's semifinal at Secchia Stadium. The loss ended a 30-4-1 campaign that saw the Cardinals play every game on the road for a second consecutive year, only to come up one victory short of the program's first championship game appearance.

The trip to East Lansing also came after the Cards won the program's first district title since 2008 and advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 1981.

"It has been a long two seasons on the road," said eighth-year head coach Kim Marlatt, noting the team utilized a Little League field for practices during the postseason stretch. "They've been putting in a lot of work in the offseason, so it is exciting to get going."

The new field isn't the only new thing this spring.

The Cardinals will have a junior varsity team for the first time during the Marlatt's tenure. The JV squad is coached by Ryan Marlatt, who has been serving the program for the past eight years as assistant coach. He also has been the head girls basketball coach at JoBurg for the past two seasons.

The Marlatt coaches are the proud parents of Jayden, who continues to garner recognition as perhaps the greatest athlete in Johannesburg-Lewiston history.

The three-sport star had a huge hand in all that Joburg accomplished last season leading the team in batting average (.670), home runs (13) and runs batted in (61). As the team's ace pitcher, she collected 249 strikeouts and compiled a 1.32 ERA.

"Jayden has put in the hard work," Kim said. "She is a very humble athlete. She doesn't like to talk about herself. She likes to compete, and she likes to be on the top of her game for her teammates."

Jayden has been named all-conference and all-state in softball, basketball and volleyball nearly every season over her four years at Joburg. She's led her teams to Ski Valley Conference, district and regional titles as well.

She's also been named Player of the Year by multiple publications. And she's a frontrunner to be voted the Most Valuable Player of the Ski Valley Conference in softball. Earlier this year, league coaches voted her the MVP for both basketball and volleyball.

"The Ski Valley never used to vote on an MVP," Ryan Marlatt said. "Hopefully she can add the triple crown and get softball this year."

Jayden Marlatt, who has played all three sports all four years, acknowledged softball is perhaps her most treasured, and she'll continue in that sport at Ferris State University. Her career total of more than 500 strikeouts and her 14 home runs last season are both Joburg school records.

She averaged 12 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and four steals per game this winter helping the Cards basketball team to a conference runner-up finish. She was key to Joburg's ability to put a 12-game winning streak together, and she topped the 1,000-point career mark along the way.

Her outstanding senior year on the basketball court and this spring's possibilities nearly vanished as the volleyball season ended.

She suffered what looked to be a serious lower-leg injury in the final game of the volleyball season.

"She finished in the emergency room," Kim Marlatt said.

Diagnosed with a high ankle sprain, it was an aggravation to an injury from her junior year in basketball. She wasn't quite at 100 percent on the basketball court this season until the holiday break. She's starting the softball season healthy, though.

Before the injury, Jayden led the Cards to their third volleyball conference championship over the last four years. After becoming JoBurg's all-time kills leader during her junior season, and with many of her teammates from her first three seasons graduating, Jayden had to fill a variety of roles while anchoring the offense from her outside hitter spot.

She ended up leading the team in both kills (421) and digs (431) in her final season on the volleyball court. And she is listed among MHSAA's all-time leaders in kills for a single match and career.

It's more than Marlatt's stats that stand out for Kristine Peppin, the school's volleyball coach for the past 15 years.

"It is not about the size of the school or the size of the player, it's the heart that they have inside. This girl would be a successful player on whatever team she was on," Peppin said. "Yes, we're a small school, small town. That kind of leadership and heart and drive to be the best is what's given her that success."

Marlatt's work ethic is second to none, Peppin noted. She never saw Jayden give less than a "1,000" percent in practice or games in her career.

"She's a super hard worker and extremely modest for the kind of skill she possesses and the success she's had," Peppin said. "Her teammates think it's amazing to be on her team."

Marlatt's volleyball skills caught the eye of at least one of her conference opponents' coaches back in junior high. Ron Stremlow was performing one of his many coaching duties for Fife Lake Forest Area when he first saw Jayden on the volleyball court.

"I could tell then this girl was somebody special," said Stremlow, who became one of the winningest coaches in state volleyball history with Forest Area. "When she got in high school, it just took off. She puts the time into it, and she works hard. Kids like that get what they deserve — they work for it."

Stremlow, now retired, also acknowledged he's enjoyed being able to watch the hard-throwing Marlatt on the softball field the last couple of seasons as Forest Area hosted the Cardinals consecutively due to Joburg's lack of a home field.

It's something he'll have to travel to do this year though, as Joburg is scheduled to host Forest Area on April 15.

The Cardinals also will host a regional on their new field on June 8. The winners of the district tournaments at Rogers City, Harbor Springs, St. Ignace and Gaylord St. Mary will participate.

To play in the regional, the Cards will have to emerge from the Rogers City district featuring the host Hurons, Atlanta, Hillman, Onaway and Posen.