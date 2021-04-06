Johanna Konta to miss Great Britain tie against Mexico

Great Britain will be without Johanna Konta for the Billie Jean King Cup tie against Mexico later this month.

The British number one was not available as a long-standing knee issue means she struggles to adjust to new surfaces.

With the WTA Tour about to go into the clay-court swing, Konta did not want to return to an indoor hard court.

British number two Heather Watson leads the squad along side Katie Boulter, who has a impressive record in the team tournament, with Harriet Dart, Katie Swan and debutant Jodie Burrage completing the group.

The tie takes place at the National Tennis Centre between April 16-17 and a win will see GB advance to a one-off qualifier with the chance to make it to the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

Team captain Anne Keothavong said: “I’m pleased to be able to announce the squad for this tie and I’m really looking forward to everyone linking up again.

Johanna Konta, right, is missing from the line-up this time (Adam Davy/PA)

“Heather has shown great commitment to the team and the competition over the years and Katie Boulter and Harriet Dart have both shown their character in recent ties as well.

“Along with Katie Swan and Jodie Burrage we have a strong group of players who I’m confident can do us proud.

“We all know the LTA’s National Tennis Centre very well and we’re looking forward to a competitive tie in familiar surroundings, and hopefully we can advance to the 2022 finals.”