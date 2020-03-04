Johanna Konta beats Kim Clijsters to secure first win of 2020

Johanna Konta has been struggling for form this year - Rex

Johanna Konta claimed her first win of 2020 as she beat Kim Clijsters at the Abierto GNP Seguros event in Monterrey.

Belgium's Clijsters, playing in just her second match since retiring at the US Open in 2012, took it to the British No 1 before eventually falling 6-3, 7-5.

Konta earned the first two break points of the match before sweeping a forehand winner off Clijsters's serve to end the first set, with the second tighter as the pair held their serves until the Briton claimed the win from an unforced error.

"I feel truly privileged and honoured to share the court with such a champion," Konta said. "It's nice to have her back.

"As a young player, I never thought I'd get to play Kim Clijsters in my career."

Clijsters added: "I've been through different generations and played many players throughout my whole career. I'm still at a stage where I want to focus on what I'm doing and how I'm feeling, and also start reading my opponents.

"It's a process that I have to trust and keep working hard to improve in every match I play. I'd like to take big steps but I have to focus on small steps and improving day by day."

Konta will next face Tatjana Maria who earlier dashed Heather Watson's bid for back-to-back titles in Mexico.

Watson won her fourth WTA title and first for four years at the Mexican Open in Acapulco on Saturday, beating Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez in an exciting final.

The victory lifted Watson to 49th in the rankings, her highest mark since the summer of 2015, but Germany's world number 91 Maria came out on top on Tuesday, winning 7-6 (4), 3-6, 7-5 in a hard-fought contest which lasted two hours 39 minutes.

Former world No 1 Venus Williams also bowed out in the opening round, the 39-year-old beaten in three sets by Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.