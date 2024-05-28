Johann van Graan exclusive interview: Inside the overhaul that has taken Bath to play-offs

Johann van Graan has helped turn Bath around, this season they finished the regular season in second - Adrian Sherratt for The Telegraph

In the magnificent surroundings of Farleigh House, an irresistible smell of barbeque wafts through the air. Finn Russell, fresh from a training session and chatting to a team-mate, ambles across a courtyard towards the sponsors’ feast beyond the walled garden.

The atmosphere is convivial, and the setting exudes opulence. Yet inside the 18th century Gothic Revival castle on the outskirts of Bath, the club’s head of rugby Johann van Graan is talking about a journey that bears no resemblance to the grandeur of their training base, a journey that has taken his side to the Premiership play-offs for the first time in four seasons.

In a nondescript meeting room, the 44-year-old South African is eloquently signposting the standout moments since his arrival in July 2022 after five years in charge at Munster and his attempt to reset the culture at a club that for too long had flattered only to deceive.

“When I started at Bath, I used a quote by Pep Guardiola when he said, ‘This beast called football will eat you alive if you’re not always yourself’,” he says. “So the first thing that I decided when joining Bath is that I’m going to be myself. And then the first thing that I said to all the people here is we’ve got one the golden rule: treat others the way you want to be treated. And that’s how we started. From a cultural point of view, we wanted to make sure that I create an environment where people can become themselves.”

With the generous backing of owner Bruce Craig since 2010, the club has never been short of resources. But with just one appearance in the Premiership final since then, a defeat by Saracens in 2015, the sleeping giant of English rugby has barely stirred.

When Van Graan arrived, the club, which won six league titles between 1989 and 1996, had just endured the humiliation of finishing bottom of the Premiership for the first time in their illustrious history.

Root and branch overhaul

Having established the ground rules for engagement, next van Graan needed to lift the bonnet of the underperforming club. He describes his next stage as “two ears and one mouth”.

“I needed to understand Bath, on and off the field,” he adds. “When I started there had been a lot of people who had been here a long time and so I took the first three months to really understand what was going on. How does the owner want the club to be run? What is the influence of the board, the CEO, the players, the supporters? How does it work at Farleigh House, what happens at the Rec? So, I spent my time first seeking to understand before I was understood.”

The Pretoria-born coach had first made his name as an analyst with the Bulls when they won Super Rugby titles in 2007, 2009 and 2010. From there he became forwards and attack coach with the Springboks, culminating in a third-place finish in the 2015 World Cup before joining Munster as head coach in 2017.

“The South African system is very different to the Irish system, and both are very different to the English system,” he says. “Ireland has done an amazing job with so few players and what David Nucifora [Ireland’s outgoing performance director] has put in place there has been incredible for such a small country. There are a lot of things different in the English system and after three months I reported back to the board about the additional changes we needed to make.”

Drawing on the best practices of the two previous systems he had worked in, he called for a root-and-branch overhaul. “All the heads of department changed under my watch. We needed to change the medical department, we needed to change the way that we train on and off the pitch. We needed to change the way that we operate from an environment point of view.”

His recruitment policy has already been well-documented, with a focus on bringing in players with ball-carrying impact and leadership qualities, while Sarah Jenner, who was appointed as the club’s lead performance nutritionist, was tasked with changing the ‘body composition’ of the players.

“We also needed more people who had been in winning environments. I found incredibly good people at Bath, on and off the field here, but I needed more from winning environments to help pulling the thing along.”

‘If you want short-term success, I am not your guy’

A visit to Japan in 2011 also left its mark on his coaching philosophy. “I learnt so much from the Japanese people. Their systems work so well. I showed the group a picture of a shinkansen [bullet] train – it is always on time and moving at a high speed, and there is a start and an end point.

“You don’t know what happens on a train in the journey, but we want to create an environment where people can get better and where people can enjoy themselves and be themselves, that’s the kind of things that happen on this train.

“I said to the group on the very first day that I want to be part of something of vision, something that becomes world class and then something that results in winning. A big word was alignment and asking what we wanted to achieve and not change the goalposts every six months.

“That’s why when Bath approached me, I said to Bruce and the board that if you want short-term success, I’m not your guy. I want to see something in the future and then want to build towards it.”

For all his best intentions, it was the collapse of Worcester and the club’s integration of former Warriors Ollie Lawrence, Valery Morozov, Fergus Lee-Warner, Ted Hill, Jamie Shillcock and Billy Searle that brought the impact of the changes into acute focus.

“That was a big moment for us,” says van Graan. “I spoke to the players about a saying in Africa. It goes something like this, ‘I cried because I had no shoes until I saw a man with no feet.’

“What that represents is that it was unthinkable that clubs could go down and then all of a sudden, it happened. We spoke about it and then when the Worcester lads joined us, they spoke about losing something they didn’t think they could lose.

“They were so grateful that we had taken them in, and our players embraced them. It brought an understanding of what a rugby club is really about.”

