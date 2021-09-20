Ellen van Dijk - Flying Dutchwoman Ellen van Dijk takes second world time trial title at Road World Championships - GETTY IMAGES

Women's time trial, 30.3km: Monday September 20

Dutchwoman Ellen van Dijk won the women's time trial at the Road World Championships in Bruges on Monday, beating Tokyo Olympic medallists Marlen Reusser of Switzerland and compatriot Annemiek van Vleuten to claim the title.

Van Dijk, world time trial champion in 2013, set a time of 36 minutes 5.28 seconds on the 30.3km flat course from Knokke-Heist on the North Sea coast to the centre of Bruges to claim her second rainbow jersey.

Reusser, who won silver at the Tokyo Olympics, came in second over 10 seconds behind the former world time trial champion and Tokyo gold medallist Van Vleuten was third -- 24sec off the pace.

American twice world champion Amber Neben, 46, came in fourth and Germany's Lisa Brennauer was fifth.

Price-Pejtersen the latest great young Dane to win U23 time trial

Men's Under-23 time trial, 30.3km: Monday September 20

Johan Price-Pejtersen - GETTY IMAGES

Johan Price-Pejtersen won Denmark's fourth successive men's Under-23 time trial title at the Road World Championships in Flanders on Monday as the 22-year-old added the rainbow jersey to his wardrobe just 11 days after also taking home the European title.

Price-Pejtersen competed the 30.3km course between Knokke-Heist and Bruges in 34 minutes 29 seconds, 10sec faster than Luke Plapp (Australia) who had earlier filled the hotseat having set a benchmark time. Home favourite Florian Vermeersch (Belgium) came in third just 1sec behind Plapp who next year will ride for Ineos Grenadiers.

“At the European championships I exploded a bit in the finish, so I thought it was better to do a controlled ride, with a negative split in the first section,” said Price-Pejtersen in his post-race inteview

“I had the advantage of starting last so I could see where my effort put me. I was told I was third and not far from the fastest time, so I knew I had to pick up the pace. I then gave it everything from the hard second split and pulled hard all the way to the end.

“It’s good that Denmark won again, we’ve won five out of the last six world championships [Mads Wurtz Schmidt 2015, Mikkel Bjerg 2017, 2018, 2019 – there were no Under-23 events at the 2020 championships] and that’s important for the national team.”

Ganna strikes gold again as Italian retains rainbow jersey

Men's time trial, 43.3km: Sunday September 19

Wout van Aert, Filippo Ganna and Remco Evenepoel – - GETTY IMAGES

Filippo Ganna broke Belgian hearts at the Road World Championships in Flanders as he retained his individual time trial title by beating local favourite Wout van Aert on Sunday.

The Italian lagged behind Van Aert at both intermediate checks but he managed his effort better on the panflat 43.3-kilometre course to clock 47min 47sec.

Van Aert finished 5.37sec behind with another Belgian, Remco Evenepoel, picking up the bronze medal 43.34sec off the pace.

"In a week, my condition improved very well after a short camp in altitude," Ganna said. "Today when I woke up I had a good feeling in the legs and the head did the rest."

Evenepoel clocked the first time of reference but Van Aert, who snatched silver in both the time trial and the road race at last year's Road World Championships in Imola, Italy, was already 28sec up at the first intermediate check.

Ganna lagged six seconds behind Van Aert after 13.8km with Swiss Stefan Küng 17sec off the pace.

Van Aert increased his advantage over Evenepoel to 31sec at the second intermediate but Ganna was less than a second behind in a nail-biting finale.

The momentum had swung the Italian's way and Ganna punched the air in celebration after crossing the line.

Four-time time trial world champion Tony Martin of Germany, who said he would retire after the championships, finished sixth. Reuters