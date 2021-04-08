Johan Larsson with a Goal vs. Los Angeles Kings
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Johan Larsson (Arizona Coyotes) with a Goal vs. Los Angeles Kings, 04/07/2021
Johan Larsson (Arizona Coyotes) with a Goal vs. Los Angeles Kings, 04/07/2021
McGregor quickly knocked Poirier out in a featherweight contest in 2014 during his meteoric UFC rise, but the American's savage leg kicks secured a TKO win over the Irishman when the two met again at lightweight in Abu Dhabi in January. Despite the high profile of the encounter, it will not be for the lightweight title vacancy created by the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov, which will be filled when Michael Chandler takes on Charles Oliveira on May 15 in Houston, Texas.
The four-time All-Star is reportedly headed to the Clippers.
The Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers meet for the first time Sunday since the season opener, when the Clippers defeated the Lakers on the night the Lakers received their championship rings. The Lakers (31-18) have been dealt injuries to two of their top players in LeBron James and Anthony Davis. James has been out two weeks nursing a right, high-ankle sprain suffered on March 20 against the Atlanta Hawks.
Truex has won two of the last three races at Martinsville.
Joey Logano has won the Busch Pole Award for Saturday night’s Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 (7:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Martinsville Speedway. Logano, the series’ most recent winner at Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt-track event, will start his No. 22 Team Penske Ford from the pole position. The starting lineup was […]
The PGA Tour star played most of his round with a random family from Augusta on Tuesday in what was apparently just his second time disc golfing.
Cheaters prosper in college basketball. That will always be one of the legacies of Mark Emmert’s tenure. Sean Miller's tenure at Arizona is a prime example of the NCAA's inability to enforce anything.
The San Francisco 49ers now have four quarterbacks on their roster after signing Nate Sudfeld.
Bill Belichick once gave Jordan Speith three word of advice that are still ringing true.
Greg Hardy has been granted his wish for a matchup with Tai Tuivasa.
Jayson Tatum is a gifted player, but Kendrick Perkins believes the Celtics star needs to improve in a different area if he wants to elevate to the next level.
Dustin Woodard was a seventh round pick of the New England Patriots in the 2020 NFL Draft but he didn't play for the team last season because heretired in August. He's now changed his mind.
Russell Wilson expressed frustration after last season about getting hit too much. Have the Seahawks done enough to upgrade their offensive line this offseason to better protect their star quarterback? The Seahawks traded for guard Gabe Jackson and re-signed center Ethan Pocic, guard Jordan Simmons and tackle Cedric Ogbuehi. They remain in search of depth [more]
Parkey made 19 of his 22 FG attempts in 2020 despite some crazy weather in Cleveland
In an exclusive Q&A available to ESPN+ subscribers, no. 4 ranked welterweight Jorge Masvidal answered questions from fans ahead of his welterweight championship rematch against Kamaru Usman on April 24 at UFC 261. When asked what Masvidal will do differently ahead of his rematch with Masvidal, “Gamebred” was candid in his answer. “I’m not gonna cut 20 pounds of weight now, mainly in water in six days,” Masvidal said. “It’s a different weight cut altogether and that’s gonna be the main determining factor I think.” In Masvidal’s first fight with Usman for the welterweight strap at UFC 251, he filled in for a COVID-19 stricken Gilbert Burns on just six days notice. As a result, Masvidal had to cut weight rapidly in order to make the 170-pound limit along with having to adjust his sleep schedule to Abu Dhabi time. Usman won their first match-up via a unanimous decision with scores of 50-45, 50-45, 49-46. Kamaru Usman elbows Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251 on Fight Island Masvidal was also asked what it would mean for him to win the welterweight title at UFC 261. “Everything. I’ve put everything that I have into this sport,” Masvidal said. “I’m gonna be able to get the type of sleep I want at night when I have that belt.” Another fan asked Masvidal if he would be willing to take a trilogy bout with the reigning welterweight champion assuming that Gamebred would be victorious in the rematch against “The Nigerian Nightmare” at UFC 261. “When I win this rematch we will definitely go for a trilogy,” Masvidal said. I will not go down in history as one and one with this individual. It’s not gonna happen.” UFC 261 on April 24 not only features the welterweight championship rematch, it also marks the first time in the U.S. that the UFC will be able to welcome fans back to a sold-out venue of 15,000-plus without social distancing limitations. Conor McGregor says Dustin Poirier trilogy booked for UFC 264 UFC 251 highlights & recap from Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal in their first match-up (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
Jeremy Swayman's stellar debut for the Boston Bruins highlighted the team's bright future at the goaltender position.
What Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen said about a contract extension with the Buffalo Bills.
The mystery is gone. So is Sam Darnold. Even Jets GM Joe Douglas has admitted it’s a “fair assessment” to say the Jets will be taking a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft. Even that player isn’t really much of a mystery now.
DeMar DeRozan was reportedly unhappy with the Spurs. But he darned sure didn't decline his $27,739,975 player option last offseason.
Washington will likely need to trade way up in the draft if it hopes to select the North Dakota State QB. One NFL Network analyst sees it happening.