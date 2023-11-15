Jogger stumbles on three-toed dinosaur print that could be 140 million years’ old

The fact it had filled with rainwater made the dinosaur print easier to spot

A dinosaur footprint spotted by a National Trust ranger while she was out on a run could be from a 140-million-year-old iguanodon, experts believe.

Sophie Giles stumbled across the print last Sunday as she jogged in the grounds of Brownsea Castle on Brownsea Island which is in Poole Harbour, Dorset.

The print, which was made when the area was covered in tropical forests and swamps, had fossilised over thousands of years and had become easier to see after it filled with water during a rain shower.

The National Trust said it believes the find is a rear footprint of an iguanodon – a three-toed bulky herbivore which grew up to 36ft long and lived between 157 and 93 million years ago.

A spokesperson for the trust, which manages the Brownsea Island wildlife sanctuary, said: “We could do with some help with the ID. We don’t know much about this yet, but we will keep everyone posted.”

Dinosaur footprints are common in the region, which is known for its Jurassic coastline that attracts fossil hunters from around the world.

It is thought that the rock originated from the nearby Isle of Purbeck peninsula, where dinosaur footprints have been found near the village of Langton Matravers.

Purbeck stone was quarried and used throughout the region, meaning fossils often turn up in the surrounding area.

More than 100 fossilised dinosaur tracks were found in a flat layer of rock at the nearby Keates Quarry and were probably made by giant sauropods such as Brachiosaurus.

Dr Martin Munt, curator of the Dinosaur Isle Museum in Sandown, on the Isle of Wight, said the latest footprint clearly came from a three-toed dinosaur. He told the BBC: “It is certainly what we call a tridactyl (three-toed) footprint, of the date we are talking about it could have been made by an iguanodon or related dinosaur.”

Brownsea Island, which is only accessible by ferry, is currently closed to visitors until March.