Jofra Archer: England bowler keen to avoid 'another stop-start year' after injury problems

Jofra Archer is hoping to be fit to play for England at the T20 World Cup in June [Getty Images]

Jofra Archer says he will struggle to cope with any more injury setbacks, saying: "I don't know if I've got another stop-start year in me."

Since winning the World Cup with England in 2019, Archer has been plagued by injuries and last played competitively in May 2023.

A recurrence of a stress fracture in his right elbow last year has since ruled him out.

But the fast bowler is hoping to return in time for the T20 World Cup in June.

"It's been a while and honestly, I don't know if I've got another stop-start year in me. That's the truth, I don't know if I've got another one," he told the 4Cast's Athlete's Voice podcast.

"I haven't played cricket for a whole 12 months as yet. Last year I played from January to May.

"I think the year before that I played maybe one or two games for Sussex, so you know I've had a whole year of nothing."

Archer had gone nearly two years without playing international cricket before featuring in four one-day internationals and three T20s between January and March 2023.

Despite that, England will be keen to have the seamer in their squad as they try to defend their T20 World Cup crown.

The tournament in the United States and Caribbean begins on 1 June.

[BBC]