Joffrey’s Coffee and Tea Co. returns to Tampa this week

You’ll no longer have to travel to Walt Disney World to get a sip from Joffrey’s Coffee and Tea Company.

The Disney park specialty coffee supplier, headquartered in Tampa, is opening a flagship shop in Midtown on Thursday. It’ll be the company’s only cafe in the Tampa Bay area after others closed years ago.

“We’ve been part of the Tampa Bay community for more than 37 years, and couldn’t be more excited to once again have a physical location in the city we call home,” said Joffrey’s president and CEO Ted Abrams in a statement.

The cafe at 3655 Midtown Dr., is going to be Joffrey’s main shop, according to company officials. It will look completely different from the cafe at Disney Springs and has unique items on the menu — some with a local twist.

The cafe offers drinks inspired by Tampa like the Ybor City and Cigar City blends. There will also be a bar that offers wine and beer including the Biere de Café, a brown ale from Dunedin Brewery made with chocolate and Joffrey’s French Roast.

The shop will feature a printer for custom latte art through the Ripples app.

Along with espresso, nitro cold brews and teas, there will also be food options like avocado toast and locally made pastries and baked goods.

Located near Midtown Commons, the development’s central green space, the cafe is the latest addition to the area. A Whole Foods Market, Shake Shack, Sephora and Tampa Bay’s first REI Co-op have opened there this year. And more retail and dining options are set to come soon to Midtown, including William Dean Chocolates, Casper mattresses, Ben & Jerry’s scoop shop and a True Food Kitchen.

If you go

Joffrey’s Coffee is open daily at 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. at 3655 Midtown Dr, Tampa. For the grand opening, the cafe will be open until 10 p.m. from Thursday through Saturday. For more information, go to www.joffreys.com.