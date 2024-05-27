JOFC & Juventus Academy, a special Training Experience!

At the beginning of May, a major black and white event took place, with several Juventus Official Fan Clubs participating in an exclusive Juventus Training Experience alongside the young players from the Juventus Academies in Cyprus and Brussels.

Many Juventus Official Fan Clubs from all over Italy and Germany were involved: JOFC Altamura, JOFC Aquile Bianconere, JOFC Battito Bianconero, JOFC Cinisello Balsamo, JOFC Civitavecchia, JOFC Eboli, JOFC Alba Pompeia, JOFC San Giovanni in Marignano, and JOFC Zollernalb from Germany.

More than 250 youngsters and over 130 parents and chaperones participated in this wonderful experience, which began on Friday, May 10th with the opening ceremony and training session at the Juventus Training Center in Vinovo, followed by an afternoon visit to the Juventus Museum and a tour of the Allianz Stadium.

Saturday, May 11th, was filled with excitement when Juventus Legend Fabrizio Ravanelli visited the training session at the Cantalupa Training Center, sharing a moment with the young players on the field.

In the afternoon, guided tours of downtown Turin allowed participants to discover the city's beauty and enjoy leisure activities.

The event concluded on May 12th, with a final training session and a closing ceremony featuring the awarding of medals and certificates of participation. Everyone then had the chance to attend the Juventus vs Salernitana match at the Allianz Stadium.

A big thank you to all the participants for these days filled with black and white passion!