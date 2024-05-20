Joey Wendle released by Mets five days after getting DFA'd

The Joey Wendle era in Queens has officially come to a close after the Mets released the infielder on Monday afternoon.

Just five days after New York designated Wendle for assignment, he is now a free agent and back on the open market after not getting claimed off waivers.

The Mets signed the 34-year-old to a one-year, $2 million contract during the offseason to serve as a backup utility infielder. However, after a rough go of it at the plate as well as on the field, New York decided to eat the contract (all $2 million of which is guaranteed) and cut ties with him entirely.

In 36 at-bats, Wendle hit just .222 and had one RBI. Known more for his glove than his bat throughout his career, though, his offensive numbers could’ve been overlooked had he played quality defense.

Instead, Wendle made three errors during a limited time at third base, second base and shortstop and had countless other mental mistakes that cost the Mets.