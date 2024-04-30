Joey Wendle discusses crucial mental error in Mets’ disappointing loss to Cubs

The Mets dropped a frustrating one on Monday night to the Chicago Cubs in the series opener at Citi Field.

New York received seven hitless innings from ace right-hander Luis Severino, but a two-out two-run home run off the bat of Cristopher Morel in the top of the ninth proved to be the difference in this one.

Morel’s homer off All-Star closer Edwin Diaz, just the second one he's allowed this season, was the backbreaker but the key turning point came in the top of the eighth.

With Severino’s no-hit bid still intact late in a one-run ballgame, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza elected to turn to Joey Wendle at the hot corner in place of youngster Mark Vientos for his defense.

On paper it may've been the right move, but little did he know that would end up being the difference in the ballgame.

After Michael Busch was hit by a pitch, Dansby Swanson reached on a bloop single for the first hit against Severino, bringing pinch-hitter Nick Madrigal to the plate with runners on the corners and one out.

With the infield playing at double-play depth, Madrigal broke his bat and grounded one slowly to shallow third, and as Wendle fielded it he appeared to have a play at home but he elected to attempt to turn the double play.

Wendle retired the lead runner at second but the speedy Madrigal was able to beat the return throw to first, keeping the inning alive and bringing in the tying run.

“I thought we had an opportunity to turn the double play,” Wendle explained. “I thought the ball was hit harder than it was and by that point, I had already set my feet and committed to trying to turn the double play. If you hesitate there and try to do something else then it doesn't work.

“Obviously I looked at the replay and I had hime at home. We had an opportunity to get him but I also felt I had an opportunity to end the inning, and that’s the decision I made and unfortunately it was the wrong one."

When the Mets signed Wendle to a one-year deal this offseason, the expectation was that he'd bring them some versatility and a strong defender off the bench.

Things haven't quite worked out thus far, as he's made a handful of physical and mental errors early on, but postgame Mendoza stuck by his decision to turn to the veteran for his late-inning defense.

“That’s his role,” the first-year skipper said. “Especially where we were at, we had a no-hitter going and Joey is a pretty good defender, his strength is his defense, so it was a no-brainer from me there.

"As soon as it happened I thought he was going to go home. It’s one of those where I’m pretty sure he’s going to go back now and take a look at the film and he’s going to wish he had that one back."