Joey Votto's three-run home run

Associated Press

LaMonte Wade Jr. tied it with a two-out single in a four-run ninth inning and Kris Bryant doubled in the winning run in the 10th in the San Francisco Giants' 5-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday. The Giants (69-40) moved four games ahead of the idle Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West. After managing three hits and no runs against Arizona starter Merrill Kelly over eight innings, the Giants had five hits in the ninth.