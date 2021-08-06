Joey Votto's three-run home run
Joey Votto smashes a three-run home run to right-center field, extending the Reds' lead to 7-0 in the 2nd inning
U.S. pitchers Joe Ryan and Scott Kazmir are big fans of the baseballs being used in the Tokyo Olympics. Would MLB consider making a switch?
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has made it clear -- his "rights" are more important than doing everything possible to fight COVID.
For the fourth straight Olympics, the U.S. men’s 4x100-meter relay team failed to medal in an event America used to own. As usual, a botched baton pass was the culprit.
Major League Baseball is paying homage to the 1989 film Field of Dreams by having the Yankees and Chicago White Sox play at the site of the movie.
In the final hours before last Friday’s trade deadline, the Yankees nearly had three separate deals to send Luke Voit elsewhere.
LaMonte Wade Jr. tied it with a two-out single in a four-run ninth inning and Kris Bryant doubled in the winning run in the 10th in the San Francisco Giants' 5-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday. The Giants (69-40) moved four games ahead of the idle Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West. After managing three hits and no runs against Arizona starter Merrill Kelly over eight innings, the Giants had five hits in the ninth.
‘No thank you,’ bronze winner Sarah Robles finally responds
Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady didn't mince words describing his fellow NFL players in his Instagram story Thursday.
Nicolas Batum consoled Luka Doncic, who sat sullenly with a towel draped over his head and his face buried in his hands.
It sure sounds like Ben Simmons never will play for the 76ers again.
The rare feat - called an "Olimpico" in honor of a 1924 goal from Argentina's Cesáreo Onzari - typically comes once in a career, if at all.
Her performance in the Tokyo 2020 games had propelled her to new heights of popularity.
Following the Boston Red Sox' 8-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Thursday, manager Alex Cora candidly spoke about his team's need to turn things around.
The Red Sox added some outfield depth Thursday by reportedly trading for Rangers minor leaguer Delino DeShields.
Max Scherzer lived up to the hype as he made his Los Angeles Dodgers debut in a win over the Houston Astros at sold out Dodger Stadium.
Nine-time gold medalist Carl Lewis ripped the U.S. men's 4x100-meter relay team after they finished sixth in their heat and failed to make the final.
Red Sox president Sam Kennedy took a shot at the Yankees on Thursday when asked about New York's flurry of activity at the MLB trade deadline.
Lexington plays in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, which partners with Major League Baseball for experimental rule changes, like increased pitching distance.
"The Magic Man" lived up to his moniker in Thursday's gold medal final.
While the whole team stood during the national anthem, all players except Carli Lloyd knelt just before kickoff to protest racism.