Joey Votto's post-surgery tweet: 'I didn't know I was hurt. Thought I just stunk.'

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto underwent surgery Friday to repair a torn rotator cuff in his left shoulder.

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) gets set for fielding groundballs ahead of the game against the Chicago Cubs, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at the MLB Field of Dreams stadium in Dyersville, Iowa.

The Reds and Votto are hopeful that the former National League MVP will be ready to return to action next spring. In the meantime, all indications point to Votto continuing to treat fans to his sense of humor via social media.

Votto shared a post-surgery tweet and Instagram post that drew numerous responses:

I didn’t know I was hurt. Thought I just stunk. — Joey Votto (@JoeyVotto) August 20, 2022

