Joey Votto's post-surgery tweet: 'I didn't know I was hurt. Thought I just stunk.'
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Cincinnati RedsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Joey VottoCanadian baseball playerLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto underwent surgery Friday to repair a torn rotator cuff in his left shoulder.
The Reds and Votto are hopeful that the former National League MVP will be ready to return to action next spring. In the meantime, all indications point to Votto continuing to treat fans to his sense of humor via social media.
Votto shared a post-surgery tweet and Instagram post that drew numerous responses:
I didn’t know I was hurt. Thought I just stunk.
— Joey Votto (@JoeyVotto) August 20, 2022
From June: Votto discusses his respect for Cardinals' Albert Pujols
LOVE SPORTS? [ Subscribe now for unlimited access to Cincinnati.com ]
This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Joey Votto tweets, 'I didn't know I was hurt. Thought I just stunk.'