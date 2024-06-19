Joey Votto walks, pops out in rehab game for Dunedin Blue Jays vs Reds' minor-leaguers

Longtime Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto walked and popped out to Reds prospect Ricardo Cabrera before leaving a rehab appearance for the Low-A Dunedin Blue Jays against the Reds' Daytona Tortugas in a Florida State League game Wednesday.

The six-time National League All-Star and 2010 National League Most Valuable Player batted second and played first in Dunedin's 3-2 win. In his first rehab appearance Monday for Dunedin, Votto drove in a run on a sacrifice fly.

Toronto manager John Schneider said last week that Votto was "actually getting pretty close to playing in games" for the big-league Jays, having recently made "the most progress in quite some time."

Votto was not on Toronto's Opening Day roster. He has been recovering from an ankle injury. He homered off of Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler on the first pitch he saw for Toronto during Spring training.

Toronto signed Votto in March to a minor-league deal with a non-roster invite. Over 17 seasons with the Reds, he hit .294 with 356 home runs over 17 seasons with the Reds.

The Reds are scheduled to visit the Jays in Toronto in August.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Joey Votto goes 0-for-1 for Dunedin vs Daytona in Blue Jays rehab game