Joey Votto makes Kawhi Leonard an offer he can't refuse

The Toronto Raptors have done the incredible, capturing the NBA championship in six games over the Golden State Warriors. The victory has Raptors fans feeling emotional, climbing things, popping champagne, and dancing in the streets.

While Drake is easily the most visible celebrity fan of the team, there are few other well known names and faces also fired up about the title.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Among them is Cincinnati Reds first baseman, Canadian, and former Raptors season ticket holder Joey Votto.

Votto - a fan since day one - goes through the entire rolodex of congrats in a minute and a half long video, shouting out head coach Nick Nurse, Alex McKechnie and the training staff (real heads know), Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, Danny Green, Marc Gasol, and Serge Ibaka.

He saves his biggest shoutouts for the last two, crowning Kyle Lowry as the ‘Greatest Raptor of All-Time’ and the heart and soul of the team.

Story continues

Last but not least, he makes an offer Kawhi Leonard could not possibly refuse. With free agency looming and Leonard able to choose where he wants to play next, Votto offers up an unused Presto pass.

Move over Ka’wine-and-dine, free real estate, and murals: Joey Votto has opened up an opportunity for Kawhi to travel around the city on the TTC and GO Train as much as he wants.

More NBA Finals coverage from Yahoo Sports