Joey Votto is 'getting pretty close to playing in games,' per Toronto manager Schneider

Joey Votto, a former Cincinnati Reds first baseman, six-time National League All-Star and 2010 NL Most Valuable Player, is "actually getting pretty close to playing in games" for the Toronto Blue Jays, according to Jays manager John Schneider, per MLB.com's Keegan Matheson.

Votto recently made "the most progress in quite some time," according to Schneider, per Matheson.

Votto, who hit .294 with 356 home runs over 17 seasons with the Reds and led the NL in on-base percentage seven times, was not on Toronto's Opening Day roster. He's been recovering from an ankle injury.

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Joey Votto

Votto is on the roster of Toronto's Triple-A affiliate, the Buffalo Bisons, with the status of "injured 7-day."

Votto homered off of Philadelphia Phillies starter Zack Wheeler on the first pitch he saw for Toronto during Spring training.

In March, Toronto signed Votto to a minor-league deal with a non-roster invite.

The Reds are scheduled to visit Toronto in August.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Joey Votto is getting close to playing in games, per Toronto manager