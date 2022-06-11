Joey Votto discusses his respect for Cardinals future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols

Watch live:

Charlie Goldsmith, Cincinnati Enquirer
·3 min read
ST. LOUIS –– For four seasons in the NL Central, St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols was the perennial MVP candidate in the division, and Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto was the up-and-comer.

Between 2008 and 2011, Votto and Pujols were competing for spots in the All-Star Game, Gold Glove awards and Silver Slugger awards. In 2010, Votto edged out Pujols for the MVP.

Pujols left the NL Central in 2011 when he signed a 10-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels. Eleven years later, Pujols is wrapping up his career on a farewell tour with the St. Louis Cardinals, and Votto is still starting every day for the Reds.

Even though Votto and Pujols were compared to each other for years, Votto said neither of them viewed it as a competition.

“Albert never viewed me as on his level,” Votto said. “There was no competition. I haven’t had the career he has had. I don’t think there’s much competition.”

Votto said Pujols is a no-doubt Hall of Fame player who’s on a short list of best hitters that he has seen in his career. Pujols' name on that list is next to players like Miguel Cabrera and Mike Trout.

During Pujols’ first stretch with the Cardinals, he was a Rookie of the Year, a nine-time All-Star, a three-time MVP and a six-time Silver Slugger. Between his rookie year in 2001 and 2011, Pujols hit .328 with a 1.037 OPS while averaging 40 home runs per season.

Early in his career, Votto said he recognized what separates Pujols from other hitters.

“He’s so greedy,” Votto said. “He always wants more. I love that about him. He was just always on the attack, never satisfied and always looking for the next big moment. He just has greed. I love it. It’s a trait that is very underrated. Very, very underrated in our sports.”

“To have the fortitude to be able to have a good game but want a great game and then have a great game but want a perfect game,” Votto added. “I just don’t think it’s a habit that a lot of guys have. There’s a lot of satisfaction at times. He just does not have that.”

St. Louis Cardinals Albert Pujols celebrates after scoring in the seventh inning against Cincinnati Reds in the seventh inning at Great American Ball Park Tuesday August 10, 2010.
When Votto won the MVP in 2010, he led the NL in on-base percentage, slugging and OPS. Pujols was a tick behind Votto in those metrics, but he led the league in runs, home runs and RBI.

“He was iconic, and he had a very good year also,” Votto said. “He very easily could have been voted the Most Valuable Player also.”

St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols (5) walks back to the dugout after popping out in the second inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, April 24, 2022. The Reds led 3-0 after two innings.
ROSTER MOVE: On Saturday, the Reds claimed outfielder Stuart Fairchild on waivers from the San Francisco Giants and designated minor league starting pitcher James Marinan for assignment.

The Reds initially drafted Fairchild in the second round of the 2017 MLB Draft. The Reds then traded Fairchild for relief pitcher Archie Bradley in 2020 as the Reds made a push toward the playoffs and added a setup reliever.

Fairchild has been designated for assignment three times since then, but the Reds valued the opportunity to add a 26-year-old right-handed hitting outfielder who has athleticism and potential to their farm system. The Reds optioned Fairchild to Triple-A.

In a corresponding move, the Reds designated Marinan for assignment. The Reds added Marinan to the 40-man roster during the offseason to protect him from the Rule 5 draft, and Marinan has a 7.71 ERA in High-A Dayton this season.

Cincinnati Reds non-roster invitee outfielder Stuart Fairchild (84) hits a two-run home run in the eighth inning during a Cactus League spring training baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz.
This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Joey Votto of the Reds breaks down Cardinals star Albert Pujols

