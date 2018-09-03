Joey Votto asks for shirt off fan's back, trades him autographed jersey

There’s not much for Cincinnati Reds fans to feel good about lately.

But Joey Votto still makes them smile, even if he’s having a down year. The first baseman who makes a habit of trolling opposing fans on the road was stoked to see a Reds fan in Pittsburgh on Monday.

Even better, that fan was wearing a shirt that read “Votto for President.” Votto liked the shirt so much, he asked the fan to take it off and give it to him.

Joey Votto liked this fan's shirt so much, he traded him a jersey for it. pic.twitter.com/Aw3Tuli9CH — Cut4 (@Cut4) September 3, 2018





Votto makes it worth fan’s while

Not to worry for our dedicated Reds fan being exposed to the sun on an afternoon baseball game. Votto gave him an autographed jersey in return.

Votto, being a Toronto native and having a firm grasp on the U.S. Constitution, made sure the fan knew that he wouldn’t be eligible to run for president in 2020. “More like Prime Minister!” Votto wrote next to his signature.

This is Kyle. Joey liked his "Votto for President" shirt so much that he brokered a trade. Only one problem: Joey Votto can't run for president. So he signed it, "More like Prime Minister!" Never, ever, ever change. pic.twitter.com/SQsvhVLjqz — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) September 3, 2018





In a dreadful year for Reds baseball, it’s nice to see Votto let his fans know they’re appreciated.

MLB video from Yahoo Sports



More from Yahoo Sports:

• Broncos cut QB they thought would lead franchise

• Gruden makes his case for Raiders’ shocking trade

• Nick Saban apologizes for postgame conduct

• MLB postseason picture takes shape



Story Continues