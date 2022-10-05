On Tuesday night, Joey Votto was in the Bally Sports Ohio broadcast booth for the final time this season.

Reds first baseman Joey Votto said he was tired of no one hitting the Toyota Tundra with a home run for a fan to win the truck at Great American Ball Park. So he decided to make things interesting.

Votto, a guest in the Bally Sports Ohio broadcast booth with John Sadak and Chris Welsh during Tuesday night's 3-2 Reds win against the Chicago Cubs, said in the 6th inning that he'd buy a fan a truck with a homer to right.

"Let's do something this inning," Votto said. "So if anybody homers on the right side of center field, I'll buy the truck for the fan. Yeah, why not? … Someone's gotta win a truck! I'm sick of this!"

When Reds catcher Chuckie Robinson nearly hit the type of homer Votto had called for, he jokingly added conditions.

"I'll tell you what - I may change the criteria here!" Votto joked. "Used. Used. Not before 2017. Must have multiple owners beforehand."

From the Reds and @BallySportsCIN via Twitter:

.@JoeyVotto could make a particular fan very happy this inning! pic.twitter.com/i362tB4gHs — Bally Sports Cincinnati (@BallySportsCIN) October 5, 2022

Joey Votto: the gift that keeps on giving pic.twitter.com/fLtzf932N5 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) October 5, 2022

Last week, Votto led Elder High School students in the Panthers' fight song during their game against Moeller.

LOVE SPORTS? [ Subscribe now for unlimited access to Cincinnati.com ]

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Joey Votto almost had to buy a Cincinnati Reds fan a truck