Joey VanWetzinga gets 2025 party started for Iowa Hawkeyes

It’s time to get the party started. Joey VanWetzinga made sure that’s the case, announcing his pledge in the 2025 class to the Iowa Hawkeyes over the weekend.

Offered by Iowa on June 20, VanWetzinga didn’t even need a full two weeks to make up his mind that joining the Hawkeyes is the right move for him. Per David Eickholt of Hawkeye Insider, the 6-foot-2, 255 pound lineman actually has the opportunity to play either offensive line or defensive line in Iowa City.

“Coach Ferentz said that he doesn’t know which side of the ball he’s going to see me, but they wanted to offer me a scholarship. Based on my weight goals and where I’m at by the end of my senior year, that’s probably where I’ll land,” VanWetzinga told Eickholt.

Now, VanWetzinga is the first domino in the 2025 class for the black and gold.

VanWetzinga registered 23 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks last season with Pleasant Valley. As typifies many Hawkeye recruitments, VanWetzinga is also a standout wrestler.

With the 2025 class still in its early evaluation phase, VanWetzinga isn’t ranked yet across any of the four major recruiting services. That will change in due time, but the interest he’s drawn from Power 5 programs is a good indication of the upside FBS teams see in VanWetzinga. VanWetzinga has also drawn interest from Illinois, Iowa State and Wisconsin.

As VanWetzinga laid out to Inside The Hawkeyes’ Rob Howe, the Bettendorf product is comfortable becoming the first commit in Iowa’s 2025 class.

“I had a talk with my family and went with my gut feeling knowing that I was a good fit for Iowa. I think it shows my commitment and dedication towards the program that has given me an opportunity to play at the next level,” VanWetzinga told Howe of why Iowa was the right fit.

Joey’s older brother, Rusty VanWetzinga, turned down a scholarship opportunity with Southern Illinois for the chance to join Iowa’s program as a preferred walk-on in the 2023 class.

Here’s a look at VanWetzinga’s sophomore Hudl tape. Plus, his full recruiting profile below.

Joey VanWetzinga's Recruiting Profile

Currently unranked prospect

Vitals

Hometown Bettendorf, Iowa Projected Position IOL / DT Height 6-2 Weight 255 Class 2025

Recruitment

Offered on June 20

Committed on July 1

Other Interest

Illinois

Iowa State

Wisconsin

Twitter

After a great camp and talk with Coach Ferentz I am beyond blessed to announce I have received my first D1 offer from THE UNIVERSITY OF IOWA!!!🐤🐤🐤 #GoHawks @CoachBarnett_OL @HawkeyeFootball @CoachK_Bell @rusty_j_van pic.twitter.com/zE8D7h9fSl — Joey VanWetzinga (@JVanwetzinga) June 21, 2023

