Joey Slye is the NFC special teams player of the month

Commanders kicker Joey Slye was almost perfect in November.

Slye made all 13 field goals that he tried in the team’s four games last month, but he missed one of the eight extra points that he attempted. That didn’t stop the Commanders from going 3-1 and it didn’t stop the NFL from rewarding Slye on Thursday.

The league announced that Slye has been named the NFC special teams player of the month for November.

Slye’s biggest day of the month came in Week 10 when he made four field goals and two extra points to help the Commanders hand the Eagles a 32-21 loss. It was the first loss of the season for Philly and part of a run of six wins in seven games that has lifted the Commanders back into the thick of the playoff race.

