The Commanders handed the Eagles their first loss of the season on Monday night and kicker Joey Slye‘s foot helped push them past their NFC East rivals.

Slye made all four field goals he tried during the 32-21 victory. The makes included 58- and 55-yarders and the 58-yard kick was a new career high for the Commanders kicker.

In addition to the field goals, Slye also went 2-of-2 on extra points in the win and the NFL named him the NFC special teams player of the week on Wednesday. It’s the second time he’s been named the conference’s top special teams player of the week. The first came in 2019 when Slye was with the Panthers.

Slye is now 13-of-15 on field goals this season and 14-of-15 on extra points.

Joey Slye is the NFC special teams player of the week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk