Breaking News:

Carolina Panthers founder and former owner Jerry Richardson dies at 86

Joey Porter Jr. says he modeled his game after Jalen Ramsey

Skyler Carlin
·1 min read

The incoming class of cornerbacks in the 2023 NFL draft is expected to be a solid bunch and many of them grew up watching the current defensive backs in the league. Joey Porter Jr., an expected first-round pick out of Penn State, said at the NFL combine on Thursday that he models his game after Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams.

Porter is the son of the former linebacker of the Pittsburgh Steelers and he’s a lengthy, athletic cornerback that is drawing a ton of buzz in the first round. While Porter recorded only one interception during his time at Penn State, he possesses elite ball skills, breaking up 11 passes in 2022.

When watching Porter, there are certainly traits he has that could put him on the trajectory of being one of the premier cornerbacks in the NFL. And watching Ramsey and learning from one of the best cornerbacks is one way Porter can continue to hone his skills in the NFL.

More Latest Rams news!

7 quarterbacks for Rams to watch at NFL combine

Jalen Ramsey doesn't want people 'speaking facts about something only few know about'

Rams 2023 Draft Prospect Profile: Jaren Hall (QB, BYU)

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire

Recommended Stories