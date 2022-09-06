Joey Porter Jr. receives national weekly honor after Week 1

Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. had an active season debut against Purdue, and he is being recognized for his performance against the Boilermakers. Porter Jr. was named the National Player of the Week by the Bednarik Award on Tuesday.

Porter Jr. had eight tackles, recovered a fumble, and broke up six passes during Penn State’s Week 1 win at Purdue. He also came close to hauling in his first interception of the year and returning it for a touchdown, but he couldn’t quite finish making the play.

Penn State is home to the most Bednarik Award winners in the history of the award. Paul Posluszny is a two-time winner. Other Nittany Lions to win the award include Dan Connor and LaVar Arrington.

Last year’s recipient of the Bednarik Award was Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis. The last Big Ten player to win the award was Chase Young of Ohio State in 2019.

Porter Jr. and Penn State safety Ji'Ayir Brown are the two Nittany Lions on the watch list for this year’s Bednarik Award.

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford was named the Big Ten’s co-offensive player of the week.

Related

Penn State receives votes in AP Top 25 Penn State on door step of Week 1 USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll Penn State has a punter, but kickoff duty still up for grabs Sean Clifford earns share of Big Ten weekly honor Penn State secondary bracing for another pass-heavy opponent in Ohio Bobcats

Follow Kevin McGuire on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire