Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. grew up around the Steelers, but being the son of a former member of the team could only do so much to prepare him for transitioning to the NFL.

Porter said his first days working with the team after being selected in the second round of April’s draft “were kind of tough” because he didn’t know the defense and wasn’t used to “the speed, the pace” of the professional game. His father was not around to help him adjust, but Porter has been able to lean on another experienced veteran.

Cornerback Patrick Peterson has been helping his new teammate adjust to life with the team.

“He has been great,” Porter said, via the team’s website. “He took me under his wing and showed me the ropes. I am glad to have him on my squad. Without him, I wouldn’t be able to learn so much about the game so fast like I am right now.”

Porter and fellow rookie cornerback Cory Trice are also having an impact on Peterson. He said the two rookies “definitely make me feel young” and that “maybe they can help me play three more years,” so it seems the new partnership is bearing fruit for all involved.

Joey Porter Jr.: Patrick Peterson took me under his wing originally appeared on Pro Football Talk