Joey Porter Jr. is opting out of Penn State’s bowl game

Penn State fans have seen the last of Joey Porter Jr. in a Penn State uniform. With Penn State just days away from finding out what bowl game it will be playing in this bowl season, Porter has announced he will not play in Penn State’s bowl game.

In a post on his Twitter account on Wednesday evening, Porter announced he will opt out of the bowl season and begin preparing for the NFL draft process.

“First and foremost, I sincerely appreciate my teammates, coaches, family and every member of the Penn State community who have made the last four years so memorable,” Porter said in his statement. “My time at Penn state has been nothing short of a blessing.”

“After careful thought, I have decided to forego our bowl game and declare for the 2023 NFL DRaft,” Porter announced. “From one dream to the next, I am excited to continue this next chapter.”

The announcement from Porter is certainly not to be unexpected. He has been viewed as one of Penn State’s top NFL draft prospects that will be eligible for the NFL draft next spring, and a number of mock drafts have included him as a possible first-round selection. So it should come as no surprise that one of the top cornerback prospects would make the decision to begin focusing on that process now.

Penn State did receive some positive surprising news this week with offensive lineman Olu Fashanu, another possible first-round draft talent, announcing he will be returning for the 2023 season.

Penn State will officially learn its bowl destination on Sunday.

