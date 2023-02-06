Joey Porter Jr. lands with NFC East team in latest CBS Sports mock draft

As the Senior Bowl comes to a close, there were several prospects that improved their draft stock throughout the week. On top of that, this is about the time where we will slowly start to see prospects rise as high as the first round in mock drafts.

Speaking of mock drafts, to no surprise, CBS Sports has Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr. mocked to the Philadelphia Eagles with the no. 10 overall pick in the draft.

Let’s break this one down.

First, it’s worth noting that James Bradberry will be up for a new contract after this season. It wouldn’t be too surprising to see the Eagles let him walk to replace him in the draft.

On top of that, the Eagles also traded for CJ Gardner-Johnson this past offseason, and they will likely have to choose between the two from their secondary to extend.

The Eagles have two first-round picks, with their no. 10 pick coming from the New Orleans Saints.

It’s also not far-fetched to make an argument for the Eagles to trade out of one their picks, especially with a deep cornerback class this spring and a potentially loaded 2024 class overall.

However, if the Eagles were to stay put with their 10th overall pick, Porter Jr. would make plenty of sense for them.

The Eagles are going to have tough choices to make this offseason as far as their free agents go, and Bradberry and Gardner-Johnson will be their headlining decisions.

Another worthy note is that Darius Slay is up for a new contract in 2024. At this point, it would be fairly surprising to see the Eagles not sign him to an extension.

So, pairing Slay with Porter Jr. would be a fun duo and could mold into potentially one of the best cornerback duos in the NFL.

With Slay already 32 years old, it is likely he might be a bit cheaper than Bradberry, and would save them more money to extend Gardner-Johnson.

The Eagles also have a cornerback room that is full of youth, and adding Porter Jr. would make them better.

If there are two words to describe the Eagles’ secondary room, it’s athleticism and physicality, and those are two traits that Porter Jr. brings to the table.

Porter Jr. has the perfect build for an NFL corner.

This also wouldn’t be the first time that we have seen a cornerback mocked to the Eagles, which likely leads many to think they will let Bradberry walk in free agency this offseason to extend other players like Gardner-Johnson and Javon Hargrave.

With the cornerback class being so deep this year, it would make plenty of sense for the Eagles to take advantage of that and address that position early in the draft.

Anything can happen, but it does also seem more likely that the Eagles will choose between Bradberry and Gardner-Johnson to extend this offseason, especially with Slay being up for a new contract in 2024.

If the Eagles were to take a corner early in this year’s draft, Porter Jr. would make a ton of sense for them.

