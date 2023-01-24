How Joey Porter Jr. fits with NFC North teams

In what seems like every year anymore, Joey Porter Jr. is a Penn State player who will hear his name in the first round of April’s NFL draft. The Nittany Lion cornerback had been receiving draft hype prior to the season and then after 12 games this year he cemented his status as a top prospect.

Porter Jr. was targeted heavily to start the year against Purdue in Week 1 but since then it seemed teams figured out it was best to avoid him. This of course created opportunities for other members of the defense which was a unit that as a whole was very effecient.

Looking to the NFL though, nearly every team could use someone like a Joey Porter Jr., but what about the teams in the NFC North specifically? We break those fits down now.

Detroit Lions

Porter Jr. would help complete an already impressive Lions defense and help it take them to a near-elite level. They have had strong play out of every position group except for the cornerbacks. The addition of Porter Jr. in round one is a possibility for them and it is an avenue they should double-check on as well.

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings’ defense was similar to the Lions this year where they had strong play from every position on defense except cornerback. They drafted Andrew Booth Jr. in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft but he missed the entire year. If they go with Porter Jr. and get Booth Jr. back then that position becomes a reliable one immediately.

Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers have focused on defense in the first round of their drafts over the past couple of years. Perhaps that continues with Porter Jr. this year but maybe not. They have had a complete defense the last couple of years, this could serve more as a luxury pick than a need for the Packers.

Chicago Bears

Porter Jr. would be joining former Nittany Lion [autotag]Jaquan Brisker[/autotag] on the Bears defense in this scenario. The team has needs at every position, which is why they are drafting 1st overall, but he won’t be taken that early. The Bears are favored to trade back in the draft and if they do that then Porter Jr. may enter the conversation as a real possibility for them.

