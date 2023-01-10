How Joey Porter Jr. fits with every AFC North team

Well, it is officially the offseason for college football. What that also means is we are one week closer to the 2023 NFL Draft.

Penn State has put out a substantial amount of NFL talent historically. For a while now, we have seen players get drafted from both sides of the ball. That is the same case this year. On offense, they are led by Parker Washington. As for their defense, look no further than Joey Porter Jr.

We will be spending these next few months, leading up to the draft, talking about each key Nittany Lions prospect and how they fit with each of the 32 NFL teams.

We start with Joey Porter Jr. This is another talented cornerback class, and we could see multiple go in the first round once again.

Let’s start with the AFC North. You could make an argument stating two of these teams to address their secondary in the first round.

Let’s break down how Porter Jr. fits with each team in the AFC North.

Pittsburgh Steelers

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN – SEPTEMBER 01: Joey Porter Jr. #9 of the Penn State Nittany Lions celebrates with a coaching staff member following the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium on September 1, 2022 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

If you want to talk about a match-made-in-heaven landing spot, it’s Joey Porter Jr. to the Steelers. Pittsburgh has struggled a bit to find a true corner and Porter Jr. is a perfect match for them. Oh yeah! His dad also played linebacker for the Steelers. What a fun story that would be! Sure, the Steelers might have the depth at the cornerback position. But neither of them have really shown much to be that reliable cornerback for their future, and they are coming up on contracts in the coming years. That is where Porter Jr. comes in.

Baltimore Ravens

Nov 5, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions cornerbacks Joey Porter Jr. (9) and Kalen King (4) celebrate after forcing a turnover during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Let’s move on to the Ravens. We can look back not too long ago when Baltimore had a highly touted secondary duo of Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey. Peters is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2023. As for Humphrey, he isn’t up until 2027, but he does have an opt out in 2024. The Ravens need to start thinking about the future of their cornerback room. The Ravens defense was also near the bottom of the league this season and they are struggling in depth in their cornerback room. The other thing you also have to think about is Humphrey is already 30. Baltimore needs to start building young in their cornerback room, and that starts with Porter Jr.

Cleveland Browns

STATE COLLEGE, PA – SEPTEMBER 24: Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. #9 of the Penn State Nittany Lions breaks up a pass intended for wide receiver Finn Hogan #17 of the Central Michigan Chippewas during the second half at Beaver Stadium on September 24, 2022 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Now, we head to Cleveland to talk about the Browns and how Porter Jr. fits with them. First, the Browns did extend Denzel Ward, locking him in for the next five years in Cleveland. However, the Browns also selected Greedy Williams in the second-round of the 2019 draft. Meaning, he is up for a new deal this offseason. If the Browns took Porter Jr. and paired him with Ward, that would be one scary cornerback duo for not only the AFC North, but for the rest of the AFC. You could certainly argue Cleveland to go a different route with their first-round pick this spring. However, if Williams walks in free agency, then it gets interesting for them.

Cincinnati Bengals

Sep 1, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (9) attempts to intercept the ball while Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver TJ Sheffield (8) defends in the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Lastly, we stay in the state of Ohio to talk about Porter Jr. on the Cincinnati Bengals. It would not be too surprising to see them address their secondary early in the draft, even as early as the first round. First, it’s very likely they will lose Jessie Bates III to free agency. Not only that, but the Bengals will also have to give Eli Apple a new contract, after signing him to a one-year deal. The Bengals pass defense was near the top of the NFL this season. But they are also losing key players, two likely in their secondary, that they will have to replace in the offseason. Porter Jr. would be a nice fit for them. Just like Baltimore, this team needs to start thinking ahead into the future of their cornerback room. They’ve already started to do that with their safeties, taking Daxton Hill in the first round last year. Now, it’s time for them to find a true corner, and Porter Jr. might just be that guy for them.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire