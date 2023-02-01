As we wrap up the team fits for Joey Porter Jr., we finish off the AFC with the AFC South. In a division that struggled for much of the season, the Jacksonville Jaguars came out on top, leading Trevor Lawrence to his first playoff win over the Chargers.

This is another deep draft class of cornerbacks, and Porter Jr. will likely be selected in the first round in 2023. The big question is how many corners will we see taken in the first round?

On top of that, how many corners will we see selected in the first round from the AFC South?

Well, you could certainly make an argument for the Titans. They are the team that could perhaps make the biggest argument out of all four teams in this division. But, what about the other teams?

Let’s take a closer look at how Joey Porter Jr. fits with every team in the AFC South.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Syndication: York Daily Record

The Jaguars need help in their cornerback room. The depth is there, but much of it is unproven. 2021 second round pick Tyson Campbell had a promising first two seasons with the Jaguars. However, they could use another player to pair with him. That is where Joey Porter Jr. comes in. The AFC South is a struggling division, but the Jaguars pulled on top and Trevor Lawrence won his first playoff game as an NFL quarterback. The Jaguars currently hold the 24th overall pick in the draft. Will Porter Jr. be available or will they have to trade up? If the Jaguars do land Porter Jr., it would make sense for them to address their young cornerback room, and he would be a really nice for them.

Tennessee Titans

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Titans need more pieces on their team than people think. You could certainly make the argument that they need to address their offensive line. However, addressing their cornerback room would also make a ton of sense. They took Roger McCreary in the second round last year, and he had a productive rookie campaign. Other than him, the Titans don’t really have a lot of help in their cornerback room. Caleb Farley has not really panned out for them, as he struggles to stay healthy. If the Titans draft Joey Porter Jr., he would be an intriguing player to pair up with McCreary.

Houston Texans

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Texans are also another team that needs a lot of help. They have two first round picks in this year’s draft. It would be shocking if a quarterback was not taken with their first one. However, they do have the 12th overall pick from the Cleveland Browns, and that is one that could be very interesting. Will the Texans go full offense in the first round? Or will they address their defense with their second pick? If they do decide to go defense at 12, Joey Porter Jr. makes sense for them. As mentioned, the Texans need a lot of help. They took Derek Stingley Jr. in the first round last year, and they also have former Baylor safety Jalen Pitre. So, the Texans have certainly built a young and talented secondary room. The Texans do have Desmond King, but will become an unrestricted free agent in 2024. So, the Texans will need to find another cornerback to pair with Stingley Jr. That is where Porter Jr. comes in.

Indianapolis Colts

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts, like the Texans, also need a lot of pieces. However, with only one first round pick, it would be surprising if it wasn’t a quarterback. The Colts need a young quarterback to start building for their future. The Colts do also need a quarterback desperately, and it is fairly difficult to argue against that. Or, will they continue their tradition of trading for veteran quarterbacks? Aaron Rodgers? Sure, he’s worth a first, but what about a 2024 first? The Colts then get to keep their first this year. With that being said, welcome to Indianapolis Joey Porter Jr. Let’s break this one down. First, the Colts brought in Stephon Gilmore from the Panthers, and they also have Kenny Moore II. Gilmore is also a free agent in 2024, so the Colts will need to start thinking ahead into what the future of their cornerback room will look like. Moore is also up in 2024. So, yes, a quarterback should be the first position of need for the Colts. However, if they were to give the Packers a future first, while still being able to keep their 2023 first, you have Joey Porter Jr. on the Indianapolis Colts.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire