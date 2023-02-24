Joey Porter Jr. becomes a Vikings in latest mock draft from Yahoo! Sports

The Minnesota Vikings need cornerbacks and the NFL draft is going to be a likely place to get one. With new defensive coordinator Brian Flores, the Vikings are likely to re-shape the cornerback room in his image.

That image is with physical cornerbacks who thrive playing in man coverage. Charles McDonald of Yahoo! Sports believes the Vikings will go that direction as he has them selecting Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

“New defensive coordinator Brian Flores needs more athleticism at cornerback than he currently has with the Vikings setup. Joey Porter Jr. can fix that.”

The best way to describe Porter Jr. is to compare him directly to his father Joey Porter Sr. who played linebacker for the Steelers: a physical monster. He knows how to play physical at the line of scrimmage and can stick with receivers. When he does get beat, his incredible length helps him attack the ball, something that he does a great job in doing.

More Mock Drafts!

