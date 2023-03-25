Joey Porter Jr. accepts invitation to attend 2023 NFL draft

Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is looking to be the next first-round draft pick to come out of Happy Valley, and he will be there in person when his name is ultimately announced by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Porter confirmed he has been invited to attend the NFL draft, which will take place in Kansas City, MO. Micah Parsons was the most recent Penn State player invited to attend the draft two years ago, when he was chosen by the Dallas Cowboys in the first round.

Porter is widely expected to be drafted somewhere in the first round, although there is no clear consensus on what team will be the one making the draft selection, and he could go anywhere from the top 10 to the end of the first round according to a variety of mock drafts up to this point.

Porter is also looking to become the first defensive back out of Penn State to go in the first round in program history.

“It’s definitely amazing that I am going be the first,” Porter Jr., said at Penn State’s pro day, according to On3. “I’m going to go down in history at Penn State. So, that’s something I can come back and show my kids that. Definitely a special moment. I’m going to be the first, and really just set the tone for what’s coming behind me.”

Penn State had two of Poryter’s former backfield partners chosen in the 2022 NFL draft. SSafety Jaquan Brisker was selected by the Chicago Bears in the second round and cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields was picked by the San Francisco 49ers in the sixth round.

Follow Kevin McGuire on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire