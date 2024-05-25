Joey Ortiz's 2-run double caps big 3rd, Brewers beat Boston 6-3 after holding Sox hitless through 6

Milwaukee Brewers' Joey Ortiz runs on his two-run double in front of Boston Red Sox catcher Connor Wong during the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (AP) — Joey Ortiz hit a two-run double to cap a five-run third inning and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Boston Red Sox 6-3 on Saturday.

Brice Turang added a solo homer for the Brewers, who beat the Red Sox for the second straight day in their three-game series.

Wearing their City Connect uniforms of bright yellow jerseys with powder blue lettering and hats, the Red Sox went hitless through six innings. Ceddanne Rafaela drove in two runs for Boston.

Colin Rea (4-2) gave up two runs in 5 2/3 innings of relief after opener Jared Koenig got the first four outs.

Rea allowed Rafael Devers’ leadoff double off the center-field wall in the seventh that ended the no-hit bid.

Trevor Megill struck out David Hamilton with two runners on for his eighth save.

All five of the Brewers’ runs in the third came with two outs on four straight hits off Boston starter Nick Pivetta (2-3). Jake Bauers, Gary Sánchez and Sal Frelick — who grew up in nearby Lexington, Massachusetts and played at Boston College — each had an RBI single before Ortiz’s hit into the left-center gap.

Turang homered over Boston’s bullpen in the eighth.

Pivetta was tagged for five runs and seven hits in 3 1/3 innings, but he did record his 1,000th career strikeout when he got William Contreras swinging on a curveball in the third.

Koenig started for the second consecutive game. The last Brewers’ pitcher to do that was Zack Greinke, who did it three straight in 2012. He started on July 7, was ejected in the first inning, started the next day and then the first game after the All-Star break.

A replay review showed that a fan down the left-field line reached out and interfered with a ball in play. Willy Adames was on first before Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy challenged that it was touched.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: RHP Garrett Whitlock said his season is over and he’s expected to have his right ulnar collateral ligament repaired with an internal brace. The 27-year-old had Tommy John surgery when he was in the Yankees farm system in 2019. “The rehab from this is a ton easier than Tommy John. It’s one of those things where you keep moving forward,” he said before the game. … 1B Triston Casas (injured list since April 21, rib strain) started taking grounders recently. Manager Alex Cora said he doesn’t know when he can start swinging a bat again. “We want to make sure he goes through the right steps and sticks to the process,” Cora said. “Obviously, the swinging part of it, you go through the right steps.” … Boston LF Tyler O’Neill, who made a leaping grab of Blake Perkins’ drive before banging into the Green Monster in the second, left the game with right knee soreness.

BREWERS’ TRADE

They got RHP Garrett Stallings from Baltimore for RHPs Thyago Vieira and Aneuris Rodriguez.

Stallings, 26, was a fifth-round pick by the Los Angeles Angels in the 2019 amateur draft. He went 0-1 with a 5.67 ERA in 11 games, four starts, for Triple-A Norfolk this season.

UP NEXT

Brewers RHP Tobias Myers (1-2, 5.00 ERA) is slated to face Red Sox RHP Tanner Houck (4-5, 1.94) in the series finale Sunday afternoon.

