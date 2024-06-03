Joey Ortiz becomes eighth Brewers player to earn NL rookie of the month honors

Joey Ortiz became the first Brewers player since Keston Hiura in 2019 to be named National League Rookie of the Month.

PHILADELPHIA -- The rest of baseball is finding out what the Milwaukee Brewers have known for a while now.

Joey Ortiz is a pretty good player.

The rookie infielder, acquired in the Corbin Burnes trade heading into spring training, on Monday was named the National League's rookie of the month for May after hitting .307 with four home runs, 12 runs batted in and 16 runs scored with an OPS of .978 over 23 games.

Ortiz led qualified rookies in slugging, OPS, extra-base hits (12), total bases (44) and runs scored. He also tied for second in homers and doubles, ranked third in on-base percentage, tied for fourth in hits and walks and ranked fifth in batting average.

"It's definitely not something I expected," Ortiz said prior to the Brewers series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Monday. "I was just trying to do my best, do my job out there, really, and worry about helping the team win.

"That's all that matters, honestly. The accolades are cool, but I just want to do what I can to put the team in a good position."

Ortiz, who's settled in as the Brewers' starting third baseman, becomes the first Milwaukee player to be so honored since Keston Hiura in July 2019 and just the eighth in franchise history.

Casey McGehee (September, 2009), Ryan Braun (June and July, 2007), Prince Fielder (April, 2006), Scott Podsednik (August, 2003) and Ben Sheets (June, 2001) are the other Brewers winners.

In 52 games this season, the 25-year-old is hitting .293/5/21/.894 and also played above-average defense at third (plus-1 outs above average and defensive runs saved).

"I'm just trying to take it day by day and do what I can to put the team in a good position," Ortiz said.

Ortiz wasn't the lone Brewers player to be recognized for his efforts, either, as shortstop Willy Adames was named the NL's player of the week for May 27-June 2.

In seven games, Adames hit .385 with two homers, 10 RBI (nine coming in the seventh inning or later) and a 1.138 OPS.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Joey Ortiz is eighth Brewers player to be named NL rookie of the month