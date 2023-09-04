Joey McGuire on Texas Tech football fans: 'You're either in or you're not'

Joey McGuire's wife Debbie warned the Texas Tech football coach to stay off social media after Saturday's loss to Wyoming.

But McGuire, by his own admission, is "a messed up person in the head," so he read all of it.

He saw the comments, the disappointment and the sky-is-falling, here-we-go-again mentality after the 35-33 double-overtime setback in Laramie, Wyoming. McGuire said he understands all of it and agrees with all of it. He's just as disappointed in the outcome and what position it puts the Red Raiders in with the Oregon Ducks coming to town on Saturday.

It's also nothing new to the coach.

"I've been doing this for a long time," McGuire said during his Monday press conference. "I grew up coaching in South Dallas where football is life, like everything around those communities is, so I've heard this before, and I get it and they're fans and I totally understand it."

McGuire, though, still believes in his team and where the program is headed. He also knows the dedicated Red Raider fans, the alumni, will continue to show up.

"Whenever you're talking about fans," McGuire said, "you can't be a fair-weather fan. You're either in or you're not. If you're in, say whatever you want to say. If you're not in, and you're not all the way in, that's when you maybe need to shut your mouth.

"I'm one of those guys that I'm all in. This team is all in and I know this fan base is all in."

McGuire continued by saying the Oregon game presents Texas Tech with, "a great opportunity in front of us."

