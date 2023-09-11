Joey McGuire: No consideration benching Tyler Shough after Texas Tech football's 0-2 start

There is no quarterback controversy for the Texas Tech football team.

Joey McGuire said Monday the Red Raiders will continue to stick with Tyler Shough as the team's starter. Tech is 0-2 for the first time since 1990 and hosts Tarleton State on Saturday in Jones AT&T Stadium for a 6 p.m. kickoff.

Shough has had an up-and-down start to the season. He's totaled 620 yards on 55 of 85 passing with six touchdowns through the air and added 173 yards and a score on the ground.

He has also committed five turnovers, four of them coming in the 38-30 loss to Oregon. Shough shouldered the blame for those three interceptions and fumble, saying postgame those miscues will be cleaned up in the future.

"... You will always get the blame or credit as the head coach or the start quarterback," McGuire said Monday. You've got to understand that that is the position you're in. We have the biggest targets, the easiest targets and I totally get that. I'm one hundred percent all in on that.

"And I know Tyler is too because he's definitely a pro, but I do not think that we're losing football games at the quarterback position. I know there's a lot of people that would disagree with that."

McGuire went on to say that after watching a replay of the FOX broadcast, the main takeaway for the Red Raiders is to eliminate bad football. Earlier he said the easiest thing for an outside observer is to follow the ball while not seeing the entire field. Those were the moments that lead to those turnovers, which he expects the team to address ahead of Saturday's final non-conference game.

