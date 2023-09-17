Joey McGuire brings up, puts down any thought of Texas Tech football changing QBs | Williams

Joey McGuire answered the question before anyone asked. The Texas Tech football coach knew, in the wake of a 41-3 conquest of Tarleton State on Saturday night at Jones AT&T Stadium, the most hotly debated topic in Red Raiderland revolves around the starting quarterback, so he went ahead and broached the subject himself.

Second-teamer Behren Morton came on to a chorus of cheers and played most of the second half after starter Tyler Shough left with a 24-0 lead in the third quarter. That's the norm for a power-conference team that's taken care of business against one from the FCS.

McGuire's message: Don't go gettin' any ideas.

"Tyler Shough's our starter, and he'll be starting against West Virginia," McGuire said, referring to the Big 12 opener next week. "That's not an issue or a question. You can ask me about it again. I'm going to say the same thing. I just want everybody to know that."

Shough finished 10 of 20 for 123 yards with a touchdown passing and a touchdown rushing. Morton completed 8 of 13 for 72 with two touchdowns and an interception.

In regard to which one needs to be playing, no minds were changed. No minds were going to be changed.

Morton is three years younger and plays with a flashy style, throwing from different arm angles, so a good many Tech fans clamor for him.

More: Were Tahj Brooks' career rushing night and Malik Dunlap's 2 interceptions worth an A grade? | Texas Tech report card

Column: After Tarleton State win, Texas Tech football presented with more opportunities | Giese

Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton (2) delivers a pass during the Red Raiders' 41-3 victory against Tarleton State on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium. Morton played most of the second half after Tyler Shough left with Tech leading 24-0.

When Morton threw an interception late in the game Saturday because a receiver didn't know the pass was coming for him, one could have rightly blamed the receiver. When Shough threw an interception the week before because two receivers were in the wrong place, the start-Behren backers pin it on Shough. If Morton throws to the first open receiver, he's quick and decisive. If Shough throws to the first open receiver, he locks in on one guy and doesn't go through his progressions.

Those who have followed along know the reasons Shough's been the No. 1 since June, probably before. McGuire laid it out for Avalanche-Journal and Lubbockonline.com readers in June. But we asked McGuire to go over it again Saturday, the subject being top of mind for so many.

"I feel Tyler has given us a great chance to win games," McGuire said. "We talked last week ... especially since we dug into the film, some of those interceptions weren't on him. Both our quarterbacks were getting hit too much. ...

"I think the biggest thing is getting us in and out of plays," McGuire said, citing what Shough does better. "They both have great arm talent. Last year, whenever we came in here and we said we had to play all three (Shough, Morton and Donovan Smith, who's since transferred), it was more our expectation if nobody got hurt to do a lot of stuff at the quarterback position. This year, having a starting quarterback (returning), it's been more that we feel like he gives us the best chance to win."

Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough (12) goes in for a touchdown during the Red Raiders' 41-3 victory Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium. Shough, playing little more than a half, had 123 yards and one touchdown passing in addition to the rushing touchdown.

This is 2023. I'll be gone, but I expect Tech people will wage the same debates in 2070.

In 1970, Jim Carlen signed the two highest-rated quarterbacks in Texas, Jimmy Carmichael and Joe Barnes. Carmichael remains the highest-rated quarterback signee in Tech history. Barnes moved up more quickly, to the point the Jones Stadium crowd booed when Carlen pulled Barnes and inserted Charles Napper in the first quarter of the 1971 Tech-Texas A&M game.

Two days later, at the weekly sit-down with the Red Raider Club, Carlen famously blasted the locals. Said he was sick of Lubbock. Not long after, in damage-control mode, Carlen said what he really meant was he wished Lubbockites would show the same spirit of togetherness for his quarterbacks as they'd shown in recovery efforts from the May 1970 tornado.

Napper, analogous to Shough in this circumstance, was a senior and that year's coverboy for Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine. Barnes, like Morton, was a small-town West Texas talent who could have gone a lot of places and chose Texas Tech.

Carlen explained to me years later he had good reason for pulling Barnes when the Red Raiders were close to the goal line. The younger quarterback, he said, tended to pull away from center too quickly in the option game, causing him to mishandle snaps too often for the coach's liking.

When Carlen pulled Barnes, the Jones Stadium crowd booed. When McGuire put in Morton on Saturday for his first snaps, people in the same seats cheered.

Explaining their choices later, Joey was more tactful than Jim but no less direct.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Joey McGuire brings up, puts down any thought of Texas Tech football changing QBs | Williams