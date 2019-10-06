Joey Logano's car goes to garage before Dover race even begins

Joey Logano drives through Turn 4 during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Joey Logano entered the second round of the playoffs in fourth, 17 points behind Kyle Busch. He will undoubtedly not be in fourth after Sunday’s race at Dover is over.

Logano was forced to take his car to the garage before the race on the one-mile concrete oval even began. Logano came to pit road on the pace laps with a problem in the rear end of the car and the team attempted to diagnose the issue in his pit box. But as Logano pulled away from his stall it appeared that just one of his rear tires was spinning to provide power. Logano then drove his car straight to the garage as the team attempted to fix the rear axle problem.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Teams can re-enter a race after going to the garage because of mechanical problems and Logano re-entered the race more than 20 laps down. He’ll likely finish outside the top 30.

Chase Elliott’s car slows down laps into the race

Chase Elliott’s car made it to the start of Sunday’s race. And that’s about it. Elliott’s car slowed dramatically eight laps into the race and he radioed his crew that he thought the engine had blown up on him.

Elliott entered Sunday’s race tied for sixth in points and five points behind Logano.

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports: