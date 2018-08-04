Joey Logano wins Xfinity pole at Watkins Glen

Joey Logano won the pole for today’s Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen International (3 p.m. ET on NBC).

Logano claimed the pole with a speed of 122.995 mph.

It is the eighth consecutive Watkins Glen pole for Team Penske and the fourth straight for Logano, a series record at WGI.

Logano will be joined on the front row by his teammate, Brad Keselowski (122.376 mph).

The top five is completed by Kyle Larson, AJ Allmendinger and Daniel Hemric.

Austin Dillon will start sixth, followed by Ryan Truex, Ryan Preece, Aric Almirola, Justin Allgaier, Christopher Bell and Cole Custer.

Austin Cindric will start from the rear in a backup car after he spun and hit the wall in the carousel early in Round 1 after posting the second-best speed.

Tyler Reddick will start 27th after he spun in the carousel in Round 1, but did not make contact.

Round 1 was briefly stopped after the right-rear tire came off the No. 90 of Brian Henderson.

Click here for qualifying results.