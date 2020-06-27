Aric Almirola, Joey Logano take stages in Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway

Aric Almirola was able to hold off Stage 1 winner Joey Logano to record a Stage 2 victory in Saturday‘s Pocono Organics 325 at Pocono Raceway.

A caution with six laps remaining set up a two-lap sprint to the stage finish as Almirola hung on to his race lead in the No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford to earn the fourth stage win of his NASCAR Cup Series career and first of the 2020 season.

RELATED: Stage 2 results

Logano finished second, ahead of Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney and Matt DiBenedetto to round out the top-five drivers in the 52-lap stage.

The Lap 71 caution occurred when Erik Jones lost control of the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, making contact with Tyler Reddick coming off of Turn 3. Reddick attempted to drive below Jones, but the two cars hooked, sending both machines hard into the inside frontstretch wall.

Jones was forced to retire from the race, while Reddick‘s No. 8 Richard Childress Racing team made repairs in an attempt to reach minimum speed.

Finish Driver Team Points 1 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing 10 2 Joey Logano Team Penske 9 3 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing 8 4 Ryan Blaney Team Penske 7 5 Matt DiBendetto Wood Brothers Racing 6 6 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 5 7 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing 4 8 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing 3 9 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 2 10 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 1

Stage 1

Joey Logano earned victory in the first stage of Saturday‘s Pocono Organics 325 in partnership with Rodale Institute at Pocono Raceway.

Logano took the lead away from polesitter Aric Almirola after starting from the sixth position, earning his fourth stage win of the 2020 season. Almirola held on to finish second, followed by last Monday’s Talladega Superspeedway winner, Ryan Blaney. Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott completed the top five in order.

Story continues

RELATED: Stage 1 results

Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Ryan Preece and Christopher Bell hit pit road with three laps remaining in the Stage 1, setting themselves up for an alternate strategy to stay out for the beginning of Stage 2.

NASCAR officials threw a competition caution on Lap 12, but the front-runners elected to stay out for the final 10-lap dash to the stage conclusion. The stage also saw a second yellow-flag period after Quin Houff spun into the inside wall at the exit of Turn 2.

Saturday‘s 130-lap event was delayed due to inclement weather after the scheduled green-flag time of 3:54 p.m. ET was pushed back to 4:50 p.m. ET.