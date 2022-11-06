Joey Logano wins race, NASCAR Cup Series championship

Mike Hembree
Joey Logano made the drive to a second NASCAR Cup Series championship a Sunday afternoon beatdown.

Logano dominated Sunday’s 312-mile season finale at Phoenix Raceway to win the race and the Cup championship, the second of his career. He easily outran championship contenders Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell and Chase Elliott.

Remarkably, Logano was ahead of the other three championship drivers Sunday on every green-flag lap except one.

Logano surged to the race lead after a restart with 33 laps to go, firing off from third place to pass leader Chase Briscoe. Chastain was seventh on the restart and couldn’t keep pace with Logano, who had the best car most of the afternoon. Chastain made gains in the final few laps but couldn’t challenge Logano.

The race for the title became a competition between Logano and Chastain over the closing miles. Bell fell back because of a slow pit stop, and Elliott’s car was damaged earlier in the race.

Logano’s championship completed a successful year for team owner Roger Penske. Will Power won the IndyCar title for Team Penske, marking the first time Penske has won both championships in the same year.

A major incident involving the championship contenders occurred on a restart with 112 laps remaining. Elliott dropped to the inside entering Turn 1 and was clipped from behind by Chastain. The contact sent Elliott into a side and into the inside wall, damaging his car. Elliott lost a lap as his crew made repairs, and he dropped to 30th place. Slowed because of the damage, he eventually two more laps.

Logano, the pole winner, led all 60 laps to win the first stage. There were no cautions during Stage 1.

The first on-track caution occurred early in the second stage when Landon Cassill bounced off the outside wall in Turn 2 and was hit by Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Ty Gibbs, who won the Xfinity Series championship Saturday, missed Sunday’s race because of the death of his father, Coy, Joe Gibbs Racing’s vice chairman. A moment of silence was held in memory of Coy Gibbs prior to the race.

Stage 1 winner: Joey Logano

Stage 2 winner: Ryan Blaney

Next: The 2023 Cup season is scheduled to begin Feb. 5 with the Clash at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

NASCAR community mourns Coy Gibbs Coy Gibbs, son of NASCAR and NFL Hall of Famer and father of Xfinity champ,...

Joey Logano wins race, NASCAR Cup Series championship originally appeared on NBCSports.com

  • Coy Gibbs, son of NASCAR and NFL Hall of Famer and father of Xfinity champ, dies at 49

    Coy Gibbs, the son of NASCAR and NFL Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs, died in his sleep, according to the Joe Gibbs Racinig team. He was 49.

