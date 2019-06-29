Joey Logano wins pole for Xfinity race

JOLIET, Ill. – Joey Logano won the pole for today’s Xfinity race at Chicagoland Speedway with a lap of 177.556 mph.

It is Logano’s 36th career series pole.

He’ll be joined on the front row by Cole Custer, who qualified at 177.491 mph. It is Custer’s eight front-row start of the season.

Ross Chastain starts third after a lap of 176.730 and is followed by Justin Allgaier (176.551 mph) and Christopher Bell (176.430). This is Bell’s worst start in the last six races.

The Xfinity race will be at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.