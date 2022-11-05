Joey Logano wins pole for NASCAR Cup Series finale at Phoenix

Championship contender Joey Logano won the pole Saturday for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series finale at Phoenix Raceway.

Logano will start first in pursuit of his second Cup championship. Other championship contenders: Chase Elliott fifth, Christopher Bell 17th, Ross Chastain 25th.

The Cup championship will go to the highest finisher of the four contenders.

Ty Gibbs, Kevin Harvick, Harrison Burton, Ryan Blaney and Elliott advanced to the final round of time trials from Group A. Advancing from Group B were Chase Briscoe, Cole Custer, William Byron, Kyle Larson and Logano. Elliott and Logano were the only two championship contenders to advance to the final round of qualifying.

