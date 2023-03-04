Joey Logano wins pole for NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas

Defending Cup Series champion Joey Logano won the pole Saturday for Sunday’s 400-mile race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Logano, who ran 186.053 miles per hour, edged William Byron (185.153) for the first starting spot. Following in the top five were Ryan Blaney, Ty Gibbs and Kyle Busch.

“Paul (crew chief Paul Wolfe) really gave me a heck of a piece here,” Logano told Fox Sports. “It was on the edge, but it was a really fast car. Hopefully, that speed translates over into the race.”

Josh Berry, replacing the injured Chase Elliott in the Hendrick Motorsports No. 9 Chevrolet, qualified 32nd for what will be his third Cup Series race.

Harrison Burton crashed in practice after debris apparently punctured his radiator. He slid into the outside wall, causing major damage to the No. 21 Wood Brothers Ford.

“I went sideways really quickly.” Burton said. “I looked at my dash, because I had water temp flash hot… I looked down and then back up to go in the corner, and as soon as I turned in, it was really sideways. … That sucks so bad. I felt like we had a decent car. It fired off OK with a lot of grip. Then all of a sudden, there wasn’t.”

Tyler Reddick‘s car had engine issues, and he missed the qualifying session.

