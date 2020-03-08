Joey Logano wins Phoenix Cup race in overtime

Joey Logano won Sunday’s Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway in an overtime finish, beating Kevin Harvick to score his second win of 2020.

Logano is the first repeat winner of the season.

Logano held on to win over Harvick, Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson and Clint Bowyer.

The Team Penske driver bounced back from an uncontrolled tire penalty in Stage 2, as well as a slow pit stop due to a broken jack. Logano led 60 of the race’s 316 laps. It is his second Cup win at Phoenix.

“Boy, we had more things go wrong today, unfortunate situation with the jack breaking, nobody’s fault,” Logano told Fox. “Had some good restarts to get ourselves back up there, being aggressive and having some tires there towards the end. I knew racing Kevin was going to be hard. I was figuring I was going to get hit, so I throttled up in the corner so much, I thought he was going to give me the bump‑n‑run, which I expected, wouldn’t blame him for. I’m out of breath.

“That was a pretty intense last 30 minutes or hour of the race. A lot going on. Couldn’t be more proud of this team. Two wins already in the books. We’ve got to keep this thing rocking.”

The overtime finish was set up by an incident involving Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and John Hunter Nemechek with three laps left in the original 312-lap distance.

Harvick’s second-place finish comes after he led 67 laps. Harvick remains the only driver to finish in the top 10 in all four races this year. Harvick also earned his 14th consecutive top-10 finish at Phoenix, a track record.

“(Logano) got by and got control of the race,” Harvick told Fox. “He got to restart where he wanted to. “Our Jimmy John’s Ford was better, especially when we could put it in front of his. We just didn’t get the control of the race back there, and he was able to get by us on that restart where I got hung up.”

STAGE 1 WINNER: Kevin Harvick

STAGE 2 WINNER: Brad Keselowski

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Kyle Larson and Clint Bowyer each earned their first top-five finish of the season. Bowyer snapped a string of 23 straight race at Phoenix without a top five. … Chase Elliott bounced back from an unscheduled pit stop for a loose tire to finish seventh. He also led a race-high 93 laps … Cole Custer placed ninth for his first Cup Series top 10 in his seventh start.

WHO HAD A BAD DAY: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. finished 22nd after he wrecked in Turn 2 on Lap 58, in addition to the incident that created overtime … Points leader Ryan Blaney was eliminated in a three-car incident with Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski on a Lap 64 restart … Austin Dillon finished 36th after he hit the wall on Lap 131, not long after an unscheduled pit stop for a loose wheel. … Erik Jones placed 28th after he wrecked in Turn 1 with 60 laps to go … After running in the top 10 most of the day, Tyler Reddick placed 33rd after he was eliminated in a wreck with 48 laps to go … Martin Truex Jr. was eliminated when he wrecked on a restart with 30 laps to go. It was the culmination of a long weekend for Truex, who had to start from the rear after an engine change.

NOTABLE: Seventeen different drivers have finished in the top five through four races in 2020, tied with 2001 for the most ever through four races in a season.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “This was huge. It is a huge boost in our step to have a really solid day and fast Mustang. We overcame obstacles all weekend and hopefully we can continue to carry that all through the year. I think we get better every single race, so it is just a matter of continuing that and doing that every single weekend.” – Cole Custer after placing ninth for his first career Cup top 10.

WHAT’S NEXT: Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway at 2 p.m. ET on March 15 on Fox

