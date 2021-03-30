Joey Logano wins NASCAR Cup's return to Dirt

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Anthony Ballantoni
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Cup Series and Camping World Truck Series were active this past weekend at Tennessee’s Bristol Motor Speedway. Most drivers had previous starts at the 0.533-mile concrete oval track but this was a new experience for all. The facility converted it to a dirt track for this weekend. NASCAR allowed teams two practice sessions for each series on Friday. This was the plan for Saturday until weather became a factor. The Truck drivers, who were split into four groups on Thursday, were supposed to enter four 15-lap “Heat Race” qualifiers to determine the line-up for Saturday night’s Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt. The Cup teams, also split into four groups, were set to run their four 15-lap Heat Races on Saturday afternoon to set Sunday’s line-up for the Food City Dirt Race. One lap into the first Truck Series Heat Race 1, the trucks were covered in mud and the qualifying races were put on hold. Several trucks, street cars, modified race cars and others were sent out to dry the track. Then it started to rain. NASCAR cancelled the Heat races for both series and rescheduled the Truck race to start after the Cup race on Sunday. Sunday turned out the same and both races were moved to Monday. See below for NASCAR’s decision on the lineups for each of the series’ races. Joey Logano became the 7th different Cup Series winner in as many races this season in Monday’s Food City Dirt Race. The XFINITY Series will return to action April 9 at Martinsville Speedway. The latest results and upcoming scheduled events for the NASCAR feeder series are also included below as well as details on all tracks mentioned in this column.

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Mon, Mar 29, Food City Dirt Race - Bristol Motor Speedway - 250 laps (+3 laps OT).
- Since the Heat Races were washed out on Saturday and the Cup race on Sunday, NASCAR’s qualifying metric set the starting lineup for Monday afternoon's event based on race finishes, point standings and fastest race laps. This placed Kyle Larson (#5 Chevrolet Camaro) P1 on the starting grid. Denny Hamlin (#11 Toyota Camry) completed the front row in the P2 spot. #12 Ryan Blaney, #18 Kyle Busch, #19 Martin Truex Jr., #4 Kevin Harvick, #48 Alex Bowman, #24 William Byron, #3 Austin Dillon and #22 Joey Logano, respectively formed the rest of the top-10 in the lineup. Did not make the 40-car field: No one, only 39 entries.

- Joey Logano (#22 Ford Mustang) scored his 27th victory in 442 NCS races. This is his 1st victory and 4th top-10 finish in 2021. Logano is the 77th different driver to win on a dirt track in the Cup Series. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (2nd) posted his first top-10 finish in 2021. Denny Hamlin (3rd) earned his 6th top-five finish this season. Chase Briscoe (20th) was the highest finishing Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY) contender. Due to an engine change on Friday, Polesitter Kyle Larson had to drop from the front row to the rear of the field just before the green flag waved to start the race. He was caught up in a couple of accidents and finished 5 laps down in 29th place.

- NCS points leader: Denny Hamlin leads the point standings by 58 points over Joey Logano.

- TOP-16 NCS Playoff Contenders (G/L):
1. Denny Hamlin 0
2. Joey Logano +1
3. Martin Truex Jr. +1
4. Kyle Larson -2
5. Brad Keselowski 0
6. William Byron +2
7. Ryan Blaney 0
8. Kevin Harvick -2
9. Chase Elliott +1
10. Christopher Bell -1
11. Austin Dillon 0
12. Michael McDowell +1
13. Kyle Busch -1
14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +3
15. Kurt Busch 0
16. Alex Bowman -2

- Next: Sat, Apr 10, Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 - Martinsville Speedway - 500 laps.

NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS)

- NXS points leader: Austin Cindric by 46 points over Daniel Hemric.

- TOP-12 NXS Playoff Contenders (G/L):
1. Austin Cindric 0
2. Daniel Hemric 0
3. Harrison Burton +2
4. AJ Allmendinger 0
5. Justin Haley +3
6. Jeb Burton -3
7. Myatt Snider 0
8. Justin Allgaier +3
9. Jeremy Clements +1
10. Brandon Jones -4
11. Brandon Brown -2
12. Riley Herbst 0

- Next: Fri, Apr 9, Cook Out 250 - Martinsville Speedway - 250 laps.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NTS)

Mon, Mar 29, Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt - Bristol Motor Speedway - 150 laps.- Since the Heat Races were washed out and the Truck race was postponed from Saturday, NASCAR’s qualifying metric set the starting lineup for Monday's event based on race finishes, point standings and fastest race laps. This placed John Hunter Nemechek (#4 Toyota Tundra) P1 on the starting grid. #16 Austin Hill, #2 Sheldon Creed, #88 Matt Crafton, #13 Johnny Sauter, #21 Zane Smith, #52 Stewart Friesen, #98 Grant Enfinger, #99 Ben Rhodes and #45 Brett Moffitt, respectively formed the rest of the top-10 in the lineup. Did not make the 40-truck field: #83 Trevor Collins, #62 Jessica Friesen, #39 Ryan Newman and #3 JR Heffner were entries 41-44.

- Cup Series regular Martin Truex Jr. (#19 Camry), driving the #51 Toyota Tundra, scored his 1st victory in 3 NTS races. This was his 1st race in the truck series since 2016. He has now become the 35th different driver all-time to win in all three NASCAR national series. Ben Rhodes (2nd) posted his 4th top-10 finish in 2021. Raphael Lessard (3rd) earned his 1st top-10 finish in 2021. Polesitter John Hunter Nemechek was credited with a 39th place DNF after an accident on lap 4. Chase Purdy (18th) was the highest finishing ROTY contender.

- NTS points leader: John Hunter Nemechek by 6 points over Ben Rhodes.

- TOP-10 NTS Playoff Contenders (G/L):
1. John Hunter Nemechek 0
2. Ben Rhodes 0
3. Sheldon Creed 0
4. Matt Crafton 0
5. Stewart Friesen 0
6. Austin Hill 0
7. Zane Smith +1
8. Grant Enfinger +1
9. Todd Gilliland +3
10. Austin Wayne Self +4

- Next: Sat, Apr 17, ToyotaCare 250 - Richmond Raceway - 250 laps.

NASCAR Feeder Series

ARCA Menards Series:
Fri, Mar 12, * General Tire 150 - Phoenix Raceway - 150 laps.
Winner: Ty Gibbs - P1: Ty Gibbs ** - Points Leader: Corey Heim
Next: Sat, Apr 24, General Tire 200 - Talladega Superspeedway - 76 laps.

ARCA Menards East:
Sat, Feb 27, Pensacola 200 - Five Flags Speedway - 200 laps.
Winner: Sammy Smith - P1: Sammy Smith - Points Leader: Sammy Smith
Next: Sat, May 8, Music City 200 - Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway - 200 laps.

ARCA Menards West:
Fri, Mar 12, * General Tire 150 - Phoenix Raceway - 150 laps.
Winner: Ty Gibbs - P1: Ty Gibbs ** - Points Leader: Ty Gibbs
Next: Sat, Jun 5, General Tire 125 - Sonoma Raceway - 50 laps.

Whelen Modified Tour:
Season opener: Thu. Apr 8, Virginia Is For Racing Lovers 200 - Martinsville Speedway - 200 laps.

Pinty's Series:
Season opener: Sun, May 23, TBA - Sunset Speedway

Peak Mexico Series:
Season opener: Sun, May 22, TBA - Tuxtla Gutierrez, Chiapas

* Combo race between ARCA Menards and ARCA Menards West
** Qualifying rained out, pole set by fasted in lone practice

Track Details

Bristol Motor Speedway (Dirt) - 0.533-mile - Bristol, Tennessee
Five Flags Speedway - 0.5-mile oval - Pensacola, Florida
Martinsville Speedway - 0.526-mile oval - Martinsville, Virginia
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway - 0.596-mile oval - Nashville, Tennessee
Phoenix Raceway - 1-mile tri-oval - Avondale, Arizona
Richmond Raceway - 0.75-mile oval - Richmond, Virginia
Sonoma Raceway - 2.520-mile, 12-turn road course - Sonoma, California
Sunset Speedway - 0.333-mile oval - Innisfil, Ontario
Super Ovalo Chiapas - 0.75-mile tri-oval - Tuxtla Gutierrez
Talladega Superspeedway - 2.66-mile tri-oval - Talladega, Alabama

Recommended Stories

  • O’Donnell gives nod to fans, says NASCAR learned a lot at Bristol

    NASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Racing Development Officer Steve O'Donnell saluted the fans for sticking around at Bristol Motor Speedway and added that NASCAR learned a lot running its first Cup Series dirt race in 51 years.

  • Joey Logano drives away for Bristol dirt win

    Logano led every lap in the final stage of the race.

  • Logano takes the checkered flag in a haze of Bristol dirt

    Somewhere under the thick red haze floating over Bristol Motor Speedway, Joey Logano took the checkered flag for NASCAR's first Cup Series race at a dirt track in 50 years. Logano got a jump on Denny Hamlin on the overtime restart to earn his third career victory at Bristol.

  • NASCAR on the Bristol dirt: Start time, lineup, TV schedule and more for Food City Dirt Race

    All the information you need to get ready for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

  • Rain swamps Bristol dirt track; NASCAR to try again Monday

    NASCAR's hyped return to dirt is instead a muddy mess on hold at least until Monday. Torrential rains flooded campgrounds and parking lots surrounding Bristol Motor Speedway and created a rut for NASCAR far deeper than anything the Cup Series drivers encountered on the track. NASCAR canceled all Sunday activity because even if Bristol's converted dirt track could eventually be readied for night racing, the entire facility was a swampy mess.

  • Run it back: 2022 Bristol race to be held on dirt again

    Bristol Motor Speedway announced during Monday’s race the spring date in 2022 will again be run on the dirt configuration.

  • Shaka Smart back home, eager to revitalize Marquette hoops

    MILWAUKEE (AP) Shaka Smart acknowledges he's happy to return to his home state but says that isn't necessarily the reason he decided to leave Texas for Marquette. ''I grew up about an hour from here,'' Smart said Monday at his introductory news conference, three days after taking the Marquette job. Smart, who turns 44 on April 8, said he welcomed the opportunity to coach at a school where basketball was the main sport.

  • Hamlin after Bristol Dirt Race third-place finish: ‘Thought I had a shot there’

    Denny Hamlin talks through the final laps of the Bristol Dirt Race and finishing third to Joey Logano at Bristol Motor Speedway.

  • Bristol Cup dirt race results, driver points

    Full results from Monday's NASCAR Cup Series race on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway.

  • NASCAR Cup cars to run on dirt again at Bristol in 2022

    NASCAR and Bristol Motor Speedway announced Monday that the 2022 Cup spring weekend event will be on dirt.

  • Report: Fordham taps Villanova assistant Neptune as coach

    Fordham is finalizing a deal to hire Villanova assistant Kyle Neptune to be its new men's basketball coach.

  • UFC 260 highlights & recap: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou

    Watch the UFC 260 highlights and recap from the championship main event between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou from Saturday's event at The Apex in Las Vegas. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) TRENDING > Video: Jake Paul and Ben Askren get physical at Fight Club face-off UFC 260 highlights – Francis Ngannou KOs Stipe Miocic

  • Best in class: Fastest 40-yard dash times by position among 2021 NFL draft prospects

    Check out the fastest 40-yard dash times broken down by position among the 2021 NFL draft class.

  • Boeing Secures Another Deal With Southwest Airlines For Its 737 MAX Airplanes

    Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) will supply Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) with 100 737 MAX airplanes and 155 options across two models. What Happened: Boeing announced on Monday that Southwest Airlines ordered additional airplanes. To date, Southwest Airlines has ordered 200 737-7s, which seats 140 to 150, and 180 737-8s, a 175-seat model. Thirty of the airplanes have already been delivered. With the agreement, Southwest Airlines will also have a total of 270 options for either model, taking the commitment to more than 600 airplanes through 2031, stated the press release. The airline plans for additional 737 MAX jets through third-party lessors. It was reported earlier this month Boeing and Southwest had entered a multibillion-dollar, deal but order numbers were not given at the time. Why It Matters: Southwest Airlines is updating its fleet with the new Boeing 737 MAX airplanes to meet climate objectives. The new planes use less fuel and produce 14% fewer carbon emissions than the planes currently in use by Southwest Airlines. “In addition to supporting our efforts to operate sustainably and efficiently, the 737 MAX offers Employees and Customers travel comforts such as a quieter cabin, larger overhead bin spaces, seating with adjustable headrests, and more galley space for onboard service,” said Mike Van de Ven, Southwest Airline's COO. What’s Next: In addition to supplying airplanes, Boeing will also provide a number of products to support Southwest Airlines as it continues a digital upgrade. “As part of the agreement, Southwest will also expand its use of Boeing’s digital solutions to support its 737 MAX fleet, including Airplane Health Management, Maintenance Performance Toolbox and digital navigation charting tools. Boeing will also provide system software upgrades and new wireless communications-enabling equipment to support Southwest’s operations,” Boeing stated in the press release. (Photo: Boeing) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaDave Portnoy's Rise As A 'FinTwit' Influencer5 Canadian Tech Companies To Watch As US Companies Continue to Seek M&A© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 2021 stage points for the NASCAR Cup Series

    Every 2021 race, except the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, is comprised of three stages — Stage 1, Stage 2 and the Final Stage. The Coca-Cola 600 added a fourth stage. Drivers who finish in the top 10 in Stage 1 and Stage 2 earn additional race points, with the winner of each stage […]

  • Alabama's football assistants get new deals, but salary total decreases from 2020-21

    The Crimson Tide's total outlay in salary for assistants in 2021-22 is down to $7,230,000 because of four new hires, two of them former NFL coaches.

  • The NBA looks more wide open after trade deadline

    Even though no one made a singular move to be feared on Thursday, the transactions illustrated there’s no fear of the contenders at the top of the respective conferences.

  • Francis Ngannou says he's evolved since loss to Stipe Miocic: 'Everything is different ... and better'

    Ngannou scoffs at the notion he’s the same fighter who was dominated by Stipe Miocic on Jan. 20, 2018, in their heavyweight title fight.

  • Sportscaster Dick Stockton retiring after 55-year career

    After being on the mic for 1,545 TV games, Stockton is retiring.

  • Draymond Green isn't the GOAT on defense, but he's the perfect defender for this era

    It’s ridiculous to suggest he could’ve defended a prime Shaquille O’Neal or Hakeem Olajuwon, the great post players of the ’90s and early 2000s. But he’s the perfect defender for this era